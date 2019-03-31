NY Post Police Sources: Kristaps Porzingis Punched Woman in Face in Alleged Rape

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The woman who has accused Kristaps Porzingis of rape also reportedly told authorities she was punched in the face by Porzingis during the alleged assault, according to Tina Moore of the New York Post.

Moore previously reported the woman came forward to police Thursday saying Porzingis raped her in his Manhattan penthouse in Feb. 2018. The two were neighbors, and Porzingis allegedly invited her over to his house after tearing his ACL in a game earlier that evening.

The woman told police "she discussed getting $68,000 in hush money from the multimillionaire basketballer." Porzingis' lawyer has claimed the woman is attempting to extort the Dallas Mavericks forward and that he is innocent.

Porzingis has not been charged by authorities.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Saturday that "on the February trade call to finalize the Dallas-New York deal, the Knicks informed the Mavericks of the pending rape allegation against Kristaps Porzingis, league sources tell ESPN. The league office had been previously made aware of the allegations."