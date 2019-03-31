Premier League Results: 2019 EPL Week 32 Scores, Table and Top Sunday Scorers

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Toby Alderweireld scored a 90th-minute own goal Sunday as Liverpool clinched a dramatic 2-1 home win over Tottenham Hotspur to reclaim a two-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane each sit on 17 goals this season—two behind top scorer Sergio Aguero—and though neither could add to their tallies, it was Liverpool's Egyptian ace who forced Sunday's decider.

Last-gasp winners were a theme of the day, too. Ruben Loftus-Cheek spared Chelsea's blushes at Cardiff City and scored in injury time to seal a 2-1 comeback for the Blues in their visit to the Welsh capital, moving Maurizio Sarri's side within one point of the top four.

Victor Camarasa's smart first-time finish put Cardiff ahead early in the second half, but Cesar Azpilicueta and Loftus-Cheek dashed any hopes of a result for the relegation-threatened hosts, who stay 18th in the table.

Sunday's Results

Cardiff City 1-2 Chelsea

Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League Table (Games played, goal difference, points)

1. Liverpool 32, +53, 79

2. Manchester City 31, +60, 77

3. Tottenham Hotspur 31, +24, 61

4. Manchester United 31, +19, 61

5. Arsenal 30, +24, 60

6. Chelsea 31, +18, 60

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 31, 0, 44

8. Leicester 32, -1, 44

9. Everton 32, +3, 43

10. Watford 31, -3, 43

11. West Ham United 32, -7, 42

12. Bournemouth 32, -15, 38

13. Crystal Palace 31, -3, 36

14. Newcastle United 31, -9, 35

15. Brighton 30, -11, 33

16. Southampton 31, -15, 33

17. Burnley 32, -22, 33

18. Cardiff City 31, -31, 28

19. Fulham 32, -43, 17

20. Huddersfield Town 32, -41, 14

Via PremierLeague.com.

Top Scorers

1. Sergio Aguero (Manchester City): 19

2= Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): 17

2= Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur): 17

2= Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal): 17

2= Sadio Mane (Liverpool): 17

6. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City): 15

7= Eden Hazard (Chelsea): 13

7= Jamie Vardy (Leicester City): 13

9= Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal): 12

9= Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United): 12

Via WhoScored.com.

Late Drama Breathes New Life Into Liverpool

Just as it looked as though two dropped points could end their challenge for City's title, Liverpool forced a late own goal at Anfield to ensure Jurgen Klopp's side will keep pace with its only silverware competition.

It took only 15 minutes for the Merseysiders to go ahead through Roberto Firmino, who headed in his third goal in three matches, via NBC Sports (U.S. only):

The cross delivered by left-back Andrew Robertson understandably gained some attention, via Sky Sports (UK only):

What started as a fixture full of hope for Liverpool briefly became a fight just to avoid defeat to Spurs, who looked the more threatening of the two teams at Anfield for much of the second period.

Harry Kane's quick thinking at a free-kick from halfway set Kieran Trippier away down Spurs' right. His ball across found Christian Eriksen, who laid the ball on a plate for Lucas Moura to end his barren patch. It was Moura's first shot on target in the Premier League since his goal against Bournemouth on Dec. 26, per Sky Sports Statto.

But Liverpool forced the question until the end, and Hugo Lloris fumbled Salah's header at goal into the boot of Alderweireld, who was unable to react quickly enough as the ball lurched over his own line.

The Reds will retake the summit any way they can and are back two points in front with a game more played, while Spurs remain third and level on points with Manchester United.

Cardiff Crushed By Questionable Calls

Cardiff need every point they can get their hands on with a tough run-in to the end of the campaign, so it was disappointing two tide-turning decisions in their clash with Chelsea finished as the main talking points.

Camarasa—on loan from Real Betis—is the Bluebirds' top scorer in the Premier League this season, and he bagged his fifth of the campaign just 46 seconds into the second half.

The hosts managed to last almost the entire second half with their clean sheet intact, and equaliser Azpilicueta looked to be in a clearly offside position for his goal.

Pundit Andy Townsend was incredulous as to how the leveller stood, via Optus Sport (U.S. only):

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger somehow escaped a red card for a last-man foul on Kenneth Zohore that appeared to deny a clear goal-scoring opportunity, although referee Craig Pawson awarded just a yellow.

To make matters worse, Loftus-Cheek stooped for a low header that shattered any hopes for a Cardiff point in injury time, via NBC Sports (U.S. only):

Neil Warnock and Chelsea counterpart Sarri exchanged some tense words on the sideline as frustrations for both managers appeared to bubble over, though the Blues chief could feel relieved at the end result.

What could have been a three-point gain for Cardiff became an empty haul that could gravely impact their fight against relegation, while two fortunate decisions could help fire Chelsea back into Europe.