Rafael Reyna on Life Support After Fight at Dodgers Game; Police Investigating

Rafael Reyna, a 47-year-old father of four, is on life support after a fight with another man in the parking lot at Dodger Stadium on Friday night left him with a fractured skull, according to Amy Powell of ABC7.com.

"He was hit, and his head hit the ground and caused a skull fracture, and now his brain is swelling," his wife, Christel Reyna, said. "He's bleeding on the brain."



"I was hearing the arguing happening, and then I heard like a smack, a crack," she added, noting she had been on the phone with Rafael at the time. "It sounded like a baseball bat, and then I heard him start moaning."



The Dodgers released a statement Saturday, per ESPN.com:

"Last night, an altercation occurred suddenly between two men who were leaving the stadium. One of the men was injured as a result of the altercation. A witness immediately reported the incident to stadium personnel, and emergency medical technicians were promptly dispatched to provide medical assistance at the scene. The matter is now being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department, and the Dodgers are cooperating fully with the investigation."

According to Powell, the suspect is believed to have left the scene in a "white SUV, possibly a Toyota 4Runner."

Rafael Reyna is currently at LAC+USC Medical Center with family members.