Nabil Fekir Talks Failed Liverpool Transfer, Possible Summer Move

MB Media/Getty Images

Lyon forward Nabil Fekir doesn't know whether he will be on the move this summer after his proposed switch to Liverpool broke down ahead of this campaign.

The France international appeared poised to make the switch to Anfield, only for the transfer to fall through.

Speaking about the Reds' interest in 2018, Fekir told Telefoot he's moved on from the saga and isn't aware of what will come next in his career (h/t Sean Wilson of Goal).

"Liverpool? It's part of a player's career, but it makes you stronger and you have to move forward," he said. "... I really don't know what I will do [next summer], but as I said I feel good in Lyon. The president trusts me. That's good. You will see [if I extend my contract]."

Although Fekir had a busy summer—he was also part of the France squad that won the FIFA World Cup in Russia—he has performed well this season, with nine goals and five assists in Ligue 1.

The following graphic from football writer Josh Williams shows how effective Fekir can be when he gets on the ball in the final third:

One area where he has struggled is from the penalty spot:

Lyon are on course to qualify for the UEFA Champions League again next term, as they sit in third place in Ligue 1 behind surprise package Lille and champions-elect Paris Saint-Germain.

It will be intriguing to see whether Liverpool do make another move for Fekir in the summer. After all, while the Reds are enjoying an extraordinary campaign, the one area of their squad where they do appear a little light is in terms of creativity in midfield.

Naby Keita has so far failed to adapt to life in the Premier League. And while Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum are effective players, none of them possess the sort of ingenuity Fekir has shown during his time at Lyon.

Still, the team is thriving this season, as they are in a title race with Manchester City and in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. It's a competition the Lyon playmaker has thrived in this term:

Dominic King of the Daily Mail said in January that Liverpool won't look at signing Fekir again:

Although they have been inconsistent this season, Lyon have built an exciting side. In addition to Fekir, they have brilliant young players like Tanguy Ndombele, Houssem Aouar, Lucas Tousart and Moussa Dembele on their books.

With that in mind, it wouldn't be a shock if Fekir opted to be part of a potentially bright future for Lyon and sign a new contract. Regardless of whether Liverpool still hold an interest in the player, you suspect there will be some high-profile clubs keen on signing the France midfielder at the end of the campaign.