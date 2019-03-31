Highlights: Watch Devin Booker Continue Hot Streak with 48 Points vs. Grizzlies

Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Will Harden Burn Himself Out Before the Playoffs? When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back! Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter Right Arrow Icon

You know Devin Booker has been playing out of his mind lately when 48 points feels disappointing.

The only reason it feels disappointing is because, in his previous two games, the Phoenix Suns guard became the youngest player in NBA history with back-to-back 50-point games at 22 years old.

In the Suns' 120-115 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night, Booker made 19-of-29 shots from the field (including three three-pointers) on his way to 48 points and 11 assists.

The 2015 No. 13 overall pick hit the 48 mark with 1:27 left in the fourth quarter but fell just short of his third consecutive 50-burger.

Booker was all over the floor against the Grizzlies with catch-and-shoot threes, drives to the rim and pull-up jumpers.

Even with Booker's performances, the 17-60 Suns have lost six games in a row.

Booker has scored at least 20 points in every game throughout March and is averaging 26.9 points, 6.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds on the season.

Franchise records broken by him this season include most games with 35-plus points, five-plus rebound and five-plus assists along with becoming the first Sun to score at least 40 in three straight games.