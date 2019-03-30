Alex Ovechkin Joins Wayne Gretzky, Mike Bossy with 8 Seasons of 50-Plus Goals

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Washington Capitals left winger Alex Ovechkin has further validated his "Alexander the Great" nickname.

On Saturday night, Ovechkin joined Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy as the only players in NHL history to score 50 goals in eight or more seasons, according to NHL Public Relations. Ovechkin is the only active player to accomplish the feat.

Ovechkin scored his 50th and 51st goals in a 6-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Capitals Twitter account went all out in celebrating their franchise player:

According to NHL Stats (h/t Tom Gulitti of NHL.com), Ovechkin is the third-oldest player to notch a 50-goal season. Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post reported that when asked after Saturday night's game how many more 50-goal seasons he has left in the tank, Ovechkin replied, "You think I know?"

According to Gulitti, Ovechkin is the only player to hit 50 goals in a season since 2012-13.

The most goals the 11-time All-Star has scored in a season is 65, which led the NHL in 2007-08. The 33-year-old was drafted No. 1 overall by the Capitals in 2004 and has been with the franchise ever since. Overall, Ovechkin has netted 658 goals in his career.

The defending Stanley Cup champions have clinched a postseason spot and own third place in the Eastern Conference.

Following Washington's first Stanley Cup in franchise history, Ovechkin was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as NHL's most valuable player.

Nobody enjoyed the Stanley Cup more than Ovechkin. The team's captain threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Washington Nationals game, jumped into fountains and jetted off to Las Vegas with the Cup.

But since the 2018-19 season started, Ovechkin has been all business in the quest for back-to-back championships.

With just three games left in the regular season, the Caps sit atop the Metropolitan Division and are in position to make another run.