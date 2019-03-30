Josh Perkins Will Think About 'Bonehead' Technical Foul vs. Texas Tech 'Forever'

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Gonzaga senior guard Josh Perkins told reporters that his technical foul late in the second half of his team's 75-69 loss to Texas Tech in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament will be on his mind "forever."

Texas Tech led 71-69 with 12 seconds remaining and was set to inbound the ball underneath its basket. However, Perkins accidentally knocked the ball from Texas Tech guard Matt Mooney's hands before it crossed the plane between the out-of-bounds area and the court.

The officials correctly called a technical foul, leading to two Red Raiders free throws and possession. Texas Tech then tacked on two more shots from the charity stripe after a Bulldogs foul, effectively sealing the Red Raiders' Final Four trip.

Perkins is not the reason Gonzaga lost this game, as 16 turnovers and a 26.9 three-point percentage were arguably the biggest culprits.

In fact, Perkins was the reason the Bulldogs had a chance to win.

The Bulldogs were down 69-62 with 52 seconds remaining, but Perkins scored five straight points to pull the Zags within two. He knocked down four three-pointers en route to his 16-point evening.

Perkins was also a four-year starter for the Bulldogs during an era when they went 130-19 and made the 2017 championship. He has nothing to be ashamed of as his collegiate career closes, even if Saturday's game ended in disappointment.

The Bulldogs end their 2018-19 campaign with a 33-4 record. Texas Tech will play the winner of No. 1 overall seed Duke and No. 2 Michigan State in the Final Four next Saturday.