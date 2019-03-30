Watch as Jimmy Butler Is Booed During Intros in Return vs. Timberwolves

Watch as Jimmy Butler Is Booed During Intros in Return vs. TimberwolvesMarch 31, 2019
The people of Minnesota were not necessarily Midwestern nice to Jimmy Butler on Saturday evening.
Butler made his return to Target Center for the first time as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. As the All-Star guard was being introduced, Timberwolves fans lathered him in boos. Butler flashed a smile in response in a video shared by NBC Sports Philadelphia:
NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly
Welcome (er not really) back to Minnesota, Jimmy 😂 Butler is met with quite a chorus of boo's from the crowd in Minnesota...which he meets with a smile. https://t.co/6vbWJGixVp
Butler said, according to the New York Times, earlier this week that he expected to hear boos in Minnesota. The 29-year-old embraced it by lacing up Jordans that included sole inserts reading, "You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain"—a famous quote from The Dark Knight.
NBA KICKS @NBAKicks
Jimmy Butler laces up his Jordan Supreme Elevation in Minnesota! #NBAKicks https://t.co/5y0aiLaBpa
The Timberwolves dealt Butler to Philly on Nov. 12, following Butler's trade request in September that turned into a public and drawn-out saga.
Entering Saturday's matchup in Minnesota, Butler is averaging 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists this season. The Sixers have already clinched a playoff spot, sitting in third in the Eastern Conference.
Report: NYPD Investigating Porzingis for Rape Allegation