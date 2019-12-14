Mavericks' Luka Doncic Ruled Out vs. Heat With Ankle Injury; X-Rays Negative

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 15, 2019

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - DECEMBER 12: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates during a game between Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons at Arena Ciudad de Mexico on December 12, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic suffered an apparent ankle injury during Saturday night's game against the Miami Heat and will not return.

Mavs play-by-play announcer Chuck Cooperstein reported X-rays were negative.

Doncic, 20, had two points and one rebound in just two minutes of action before exiting.

The Rookie of the Year has been largely healthy throughout the season.

When on the floor, Doncic has been the shining bright spot in a down Mavericks season. He's averaging 30.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game on 48.2 percent shooting.

"I say it all year—for a 19-20 year old, his overall aura and game is really impressive," Dirk Nowitzki told reporters last season. "Luka's already a confident young player, and he's already found his way. Sky's the limit if he keeps working and stays injury-free. He's gonna be fun to watch for this franchise for a long, long time."

