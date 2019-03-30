76ers Beat Timberwolves 118-109 in Jimmy Butler's Return to Minnesota

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-109 on Saturday night at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Jimmy Butler returned to Minnesota for the first time since his trade to the Sixers in November.

"They're going to boo me," he said of the reaction he expected to receive from Timberwolves fans, per the New York Times' Marc Stein. "I would boo me, too. I'm not going to lie to you. ... I might actually join in on the boos."

Timberwolves fans loudly booed Butler during pregame player introductions, per ESPN.com's Malika Andrews.

He finished with 12 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.

The Timberwolves were one night removed from a 131-130 overtime victory over the Golden State Warriors yet showed little fatigue from what was a physically and emotionally draining game.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and seven boards, while Andrew Wiggins chipped in with a team-high 24 points on 9-of-18 shooting.

