76ers Beat Timberwolves 118-109 in Jimmy Butler's Return to Minnesota

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 31, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MARCH 30: Jimmy Butler #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers defends against Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second quarter of the game on March 30, 2019 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-109 on Saturday night at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Jimmy Butler returned to Minnesota for the first time since his trade to the Sixers in November.

"They're going to boo me," he said of the reaction he expected to receive from Timberwolves fans, per the New York Times' Marc Stein. "I would boo me, too. I'm not going to lie to you. ... I might actually join in on the boos."

Timberwolves fans loudly booed Butler during pregame player introductions, per ESPN.com's Malika Andrews.

He finished with 12 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.

The Timberwolves were one night removed from a 131-130 overtime victory over the Golden State Warriors yet showed little fatigue from what was a physically and emotionally draining game.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and seven boards, while Andrew Wiggins chipped in with a team-high 24 points on 9-of-18 shooting.

        

What's Next?

The Sixers stay on the road Monday, when they play the Dallas Mavericks. The Timberwolves also get a much-needed day off and return to the court Monday to host the Portland Trail Blazers.

Related

    Report: NYPD Investigating Porzingis for Rape Allegation

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NYPD Investigating Porzingis for Rape Allegation

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Woj: Knicks Told Mavs of Porzingis Rape Allegation

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Woj: Knicks Told Mavs of Porzingis Rape Allegation

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Done for Season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Done for Season

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Kyrie May Prefer Nets Over Knicks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Kyrie May Prefer Nets Over Knicks

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report