Duke's Cam Reddish a Game-Time Decision vs. Michigan State After Knee Injury

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

After surviving Friday's Sweet 16 game against Virginia Tech, the top-seeded Duke Blue Devils don't know if they will have the services of Cam Reddish against Michigan State.

Per MLive.com's Kyle Austin, Reddish said he is unsure if his injured knee will allow him to play in Sunday's Elite Eight game.

Per USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt, head coach Mike Krzyzewski announced his star freshman will be a game-time decision after it was revealed he has no structural damage.

Reddish was a surprise scratch against Virginia Tech with an unspecified left knee injury.

The Pennsylvania native told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel it has been bothering him since Duke's first game against North Carolina on Feb. 20. He added he's been calling it tendinitis, but it hasn't been officially diagnosed.

Krzyzewski told Tracy Wolfson on CBS' telecast (h/t ESPN's Jay Williams) Friday that it was a "complete shock" Reddish wasn't able to play.

Zion Williamson told reporters after Duke's 75-73 win that Reddish spoke to him about playing before the game started.

"I talked to him before the game, and he was skeptical about whether he wanted to play," Williamson said. "I was like, 'If you can't go out there and play, you won't be letting us down.'"

Reddish has been one of Duke's most valuable players this season. He ranks third on the team with 13.6 points and 1.6 steals per game.

The Blue Devils have won their last two tournament games by a combined three points. They are one win away from reaching their first Final Four since winning the 2014-15 national title.