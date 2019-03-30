Duke's Cam Reddish a Game-Time Decision vs. Michigan State After Knee Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 30, 2019

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA - MARCH 22: Cam Reddish #2 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts against the North Dakota State Bison in the first half during the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Colonial Life Arena on March 22, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

After surviving Friday's Sweet 16 game against Virginia Tech, the top-seeded Duke Blue Devils don't know if they will have the services of Cam Reddish against Michigan State. 

Per MLive.com's Kyle Austin, Reddish said he is unsure if his injured knee will allow him to play in Sunday's Elite Eight game. 

Per USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt, head coach Mike Krzyzewski announced his star freshman will be a game-time decision after it was revealed he has no structural damage. 

Reddish was a surprise scratch against Virginia Tech with an unspecified left knee injury.

The Pennsylvania native told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel it has been bothering him since Duke's first game against North Carolina on Feb. 20. He added he's been calling it tendinitis, but it hasn't been officially diagnosed. 

Krzyzewski told Tracy Wolfson on CBS' telecast (h/t ESPN's Jay Williams) Friday that it was a "complete shock" Reddish wasn't able to play.

Zion Williamson told reporters after Duke's 75-73 win that Reddish spoke to him about playing before the game started. 

"I talked to him before the game, and he was skeptical about whether he wanted to play," Williamson said. "I was like, 'If you can't go out there and play, you won't be letting us down.'"

Reddish has been one of Duke's most valuable players this season. He ranks third on the team with 13.6 points and 1.6 steals per game. 

The Blue Devils have won their last two tournament games by a combined three points. They are one win away from reaching their first Final Four since winning the 2014-15 national title. 

Related

    Izzo Wants to Borrow Khalil Mack to Defend Zion 😂

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Izzo Wants to Borrow Khalil Mack to Defend Zion 😂

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Tre Jones Emerging Under the Bright Lights

    Duke Basketball logo
    Duke Basketball

    Tre Jones Emerging Under the Bright Lights

    Matt Zemek
    via CBB Today

    Best NBA Prospects in the Elite 8

    Duke Basketball logo
    Duke Basketball

    Best NBA Prospects in the Elite 8

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Nebraska to Hire Fred Hoiberg

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Report: Nebraska to Hire Fred Hoiberg

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report