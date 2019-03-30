Johnny Manziel Ruled out After Suffering Head Injury on Tackle vs. Apollos

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 30, 2019

Memphis Express quarterback Johnny Manziel is seen on the sideline during a Birmingham Iron at Memphis Express AAF football game, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne/Associated Press

Johnny Manziel's first AAF start is over after one series.

Manziel left Saturday's game against the Orlando Apollos after suffering a head injury. The former Heisman winner was 2-of-3 passing for 13 yards and an interception while adding 18 yards rushing. He was injured while attempting to make a tackle after throwing a red-zone pick on a tipped pass.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

