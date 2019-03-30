Johnny Manziel Ruled out After Suffering Head Injury on Tackle vs. Apollos

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Johnny Manziel's first AAF start is over after one series.

Manziel left Saturday's game against the Orlando Apollos after suffering a head injury. The former Heisman winner was 2-of-3 passing for 13 yards and an interception while adding 18 yards rushing. He was injured while attempting to make a tackle after throwing a red-zone pick on a tipped pass.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.