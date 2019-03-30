Maurizio Sarri Plays Down Callum Hudson-Odoi England Form Ahead of EPL Return

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri played down the recent good performances of the club’s young winger Callum Hudson-Odoi on international duty with England, but said he thinks the player is "ready to start against any opponent."

The 18-year-old made his debut in the senior Three Lions setup as a substitute, coming off the bench in the 5-0 win over the Czech Republic. He then started in the 5-1 win over Montenegro and impressed with his vibrant play in wide areas.

The outing against Montenegro means Hudson-Odoi started for England before making his first start in the Premier League. Sarri was asked whether his displays on international duty have made him reconsider his choice to hold Hudson-Odoi back from top-flight football for now, per Nick Szczepanik of the Daily Telegraph:

"No, because [Chelsea] do not have to play against Montenegro. I think that in the qualification for the European Championships, the level is really very low. It’s not the Premier League level, of course. There are a lot of national teams with a very low level. Maybe it’s better to have the European Cup for the first level, and a European Cup for a second level.

"It’s incredible that a player who is very important for a club has to play in Malta and Cyprus, in Liechtenstein or Andorra."

In his first England appearance, Hudson-Odoi played a part in their fifth goal in the win over Czech Republic (UK only):

Sarri then added "Callum is ready to play against every opponent" but also said "he has to stay with his feet on the floor" in order to continue improving. The Italian said Hudson-Odoi would get plenty of game time during a busy spell of the season for the Blues:

While Chelsea supporters are rightly excited about the potential of their academy graduate, there are fears regarding his long-term future at the club.

Hudson-Odoi’s contract with the Blues will expire at the end of next season and he’s already attracted significant interest from Bayern Munich, who were unsuccessful in their attempts to sign him in January. According to ESPN FC's Tom Hamilton, the youngster still wants to leave in the summer.

Liam Twomey of ESPN FC commented on what is a difficult situation for the manager, the player and the club:

Bleacher Report’s Dean Jones thinks it’s key Chelsea show faith in the winger:

When he has been given chances in a blue shirt this season, Hudson-Odoi has delivered. The UEFA Europa League has given him an opportunity to thrive, having notched four goals and two assists in eight appearances.

Sarri’s caution when it comes to young players is understandable and he will be wary of the hype surrounding Hudson-Odoi getting out of control. However, all the signs point to a player being ready to make a massive impact in the final weeks of the season, as the Blues go in search of the Europa League title and a top-four finish in the Premier League.