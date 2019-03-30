Highlights: Watch Zion Williamson's Best Dunks, Blocks in Win vs. Virginia Tech

MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Right Arrow Icon

If you think you've seen enough this season from Duke freshman forward Zion Williamson to know what he's capable of, think again.

Just ask Virginia Tech senior guard Justin Robinson, who thought he had Williamson beat after a successful juke only for Williamson to recover and block Robinson's layup.

Williamson led all scorers with 23 points in No. 1 Duke's 75-73 win over No. 4 Virginia Tech in the Sweet 16 on Friday night, but the 6'7" and 285-pound probable No. 1 pick doesn't just fill one section of the box score.

He also had six rebounds, three blocks and one assist.

Williamson's points came in various forms: dunks, floaters, putbacks, even one three-pointer.

Duke and Williamson will next be in action Sunday against No. 2 Michigan State in the Elite Eight.