Video: Watch Zion Williamson Elevate for Monster Alley-Oop from Tre Jones

Video: Watch Zion Williamson Elevate for Monster Alley-Oop from Tre JonesMarch 30, 2019
MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts
Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami
Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs
Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness
Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness
UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness
OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped
Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll
Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets
Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year
Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness
Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine
LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books
Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell
Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka
LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album
Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record
Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February
Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph
WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos
The Duke Blue Devils were locked in a frenetic Sweet 16 battle with No. 4 Virginia Tech when Duke's not-so-secret weapon Zion Williamson ignited the NCAA tournament's top seed.
Duke freshman guard Tre Jones intercepted a Hokies pass and then lobbed an alley-oop in transition to fellow freshman phenom Williamson, who elevated several inches above the hoop.
And then all 6'7", 285 pounds of him crashed down onto the rim for one of what has become his signature slam dunks.
With just under eight minutes left in the second half, Williamson and Jones led all scorers with 17 points apiece.
Watch Live: No. 2 UK Holding Off No. 3 HOU