Duke's Cam Reddish Won't Start vs. Virginia Tech Because of Knee Injury

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Duke Blue Devils had to tweak their starting lineup for Friday's Sweet 16 game against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Shortly before tipoff, Duke announced Alex O'Connell was replacing Cam Reddish in the starting lineup. According to Stephen Wiseman of the Herald-Sun, Reddish is battling a knee injury. Stadium's Jeff Goodman noted it's his left knee.

When Duke and Virginia Tech played earlier this year, the Blue Devils were short-handed. Zion Williamson was out with a knee sprain, and his team fell 77-72 to the Hokies in his absence.

Williamson's knee injury exposed Duke's lack of depth across the entire roster. The Blue Devils are one of the most talented teams in the country when head coach Mike Krzyzewski has all of his stars available. Remove one of Williamson, Reddish or RJ Barrett and the team becomes much more vulnerable.

Reddish entered Friday averaging 13.6 points while shooting 35.8 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Although the 6'8" swingman hasn't met expectations in his freshman season, he has stepped up at opportune times. He shot 5-of-8 for 13 points in Duke's one-point win over the UCF Knights in the second round.

Losing Reddish's secondary scoring puts even more pressure on Williamson and Barrett, which is less than ideal against the No. 19 team in adjusted defense, per KenPom.com.