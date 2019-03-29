Auburn's Chuma Okeke Ruled Out vs. UNC After Suffering Scary Knee Injury

Auburn's Chuma Okeke Ruled Out vs. UNC After Suffering Scary Knee InjuryMarch 30, 2019
The No. 5 Auburn Tigers were in a groove with a 14-point lead over No. 1 North Carolina when the Tigers' worst nightmare struck.
Sophomore forward Chuma Okeke collapsed to the floor while driving toward the basket with 8:08 remaining in the game. Okeke's left knee contorted inward without contact, and play was halted. He remained on the floor with head coach Bruce Pearl and other members of the coaching staff surrounding him.
Eventually, Okeke stood up, and North Carolina players came over to hug him. He was helped off the court and into the locker room.
CBS Sports @CBSSports
Amazing sportsmanship from UNC's players to greet Chuma Okeke as he made his way off the court https://t.co/cAMeBjZsAK
Okeke finished with a game-high 20 points and 11 rebounds.
George Schroeder @GeorgeSchroeder
Okeke with 20 points, 11 rebounds. But much more important than that … it appears to be a serious injury. Tigers prayed and then came over to offer support to Okeke. https://t.co/xJFTKvVHyY
Shortly after Okeke left the court, TBS' Jamie Erdahl reported from the sideline that Okeke has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday night's game with a "severe left knee injury."
The Tigers went on to defeat North Carolina 97-80, making the Tar Heels the first No. 1 seed to exit the tournament. They advanced to their second Elite Eight in program history and first since the 1985-86 season.
None of that is at the forefront of the Tigers' minds, though, as Okeke's availability for the remainder of their NCAA tournament run is very much in doubt.
Immediately after the game, Pearl choked up while discussing Okeke with Erdahl:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Coach Pearl is for his players, just wants to hug Okeke talking about the injury #MarchMadness https://t.co/ZxgLSvaeRi
Auburn will next take the court on Sunday against the winner of Friday night's Sweet 16 matchup between No. 2 Kentucky and No. 3 Houston.
