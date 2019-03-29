Auburn's Chuma Okeke Ruled Out vs. UNC After Suffering Scary Knee Injury

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The No. 5 Auburn Tigers were in a groove with a 14-point lead over No. 1 North Carolina when the Tigers' worst nightmare struck.

Sophomore forward Chuma Okeke collapsed to the floor while driving toward the basket with 8:08 remaining in the game. Okeke's left knee contorted inward without contact, and play was halted. He remained on the floor with head coach Bruce Pearl and other members of the coaching staff surrounding him.

Eventually, Okeke stood up, and North Carolina players came over to hug him. He was helped off the court and into the locker room.

Okeke finished with a game-high 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Shortly after Okeke left the court, TBS' Jamie Erdahl reported from the sideline that Okeke has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday night's game with a "severe left knee injury."

The Tigers went on to defeat North Carolina 97-80, making the Tar Heels the first No. 1 seed to exit the tournament. They advanced to their second Elite Eight in program history and first since the 1985-86 season.

None of that is at the forefront of the Tigers' minds, though, as Okeke's availability for the remainder of their NCAA tournament run is very much in doubt.

Immediately after the game, Pearl choked up while discussing Okeke with Erdahl:

Auburn will next take the court on Sunday against the winner of Friday night's Sweet 16 matchup between No. 2 Kentucky and No. 3 Houston.