The Miz vs. Shane McMahon and 5 Matches That Will Steal the Show at WrestleMania

The Miz vs. Shane McMahon and 5 Matches That Will Steal the Show at WrestleManiaMarch 30, 2019
WrestleMania 35 has a stacked card, with several matches WWE could classify as main events. But a few bouts stand out as having the most potential to steal the show.
When it comes to the biggest pay-per-view of the year, the top matches rarely produce the best performances. In fact, most events are remembered more for midcard bouts than their final contests.
Several matches set for April 7 are capable of being the best of the year. The three main events of Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan and Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch will all be good, but they might end up being outshone.
This article will look at five matches that could steal the show at WrestleMania 35.
The Miz vs. Shane McMahon
Nobody is expecting The Miz vs. Shane McMahon to be the most technical encounter, but with the way the story has been booked, it could be the most entertaining.
The Miz is one of WWE's most underrated in-ring performers. He is always credited as a great talker, but few realize how technically sound he is.
The storyline between the pair has produced some great promos, and WWE has been smart to keep them apart since Fastlane to make their first contact more anticipated.
This is going to be a knockdown, drag-out fight. If it's booked right, this will be the match everyone is talking about the next day.
Buddy Murphy vs. Tony Nese
The cruiserweight division continues to be the least advertised portion of the main roster, but it continues to deliver Match of the Week candidates on a regular basis.
Buddy Murphy has been one of the most consistent performers in the company since he was called up from NXT in early 2018, and Tony Nese is just as talented.
They will probably be relegated to the Kickoff before the main WrestleMania PPV, but that has never stopped 205 Live performers from putting on fantastic matches.
The Juggernaut and The Premier Athlete will go into 'Mania with the intention of making sure everyone know who they are, and based on their history, they will succeed.
Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio
Rey Mysterio and Samoa Joe are living legends in the pro wrestling industry, so putting them in the ring together is almost guaranteed to produce a fantastic match.
The high-flyer is going into this as the underdog, but that is how Mysterio enters almost every match. His size makes him a target, but it has also proved to be something he can use to his advantage.
Samoa Joe has only been U.S. champion for a few weeks, but seeing as the United States title is one of the only belts Mysterio has never held in WWE, management might give him the win to make him a Grand Slam champion.
Regardless of who walks out the winner, this is going to be a classic David vs. Goliath encounter between two guys who are surefire candidates to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor
Bobby Lashley and Finn Balor have been going back and forth over the Intercontinental Championship for the past couple of months.
This is what you would call a sleeper match. We have seen it so many times in recent months that most fans probably assume the pair have nothing new to offer.
However, if the plan is for Balor to reclaim the belt, we could get The Demon, and that always makes for a fun spectacle.
Because of the nature of their feud, Lashley always seems to be holding back. This match is an opportunity for both men to let loose and show the WWE Universe they shouldn't be overlooked.
It would be even better if Lio Rush were kept away from the ringside area so The All Mighty and The Demon can focus on each other instead of outside interference.
AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton
To put it simply, Randy Orton and AJ Styles are two of the greatest performers to ever set foot inside a WWE ring.
Their feud isn't about titles or bragging rights. This is about their legacies. The Viper sees Styles as someone who doesn't deserve to call SmackDown "The house that AJ Styles built" because he didn't spend 17 years dominating the competition like Orton has.
They may have their differences, but Styles and Orton have more in common than many people may realize, including having two of the best dropkicks in the history of pro wrestling.
WWE could put this contest in the main event spot of any pay-per-view because they are that good. It might feel like their feud is less important than some of the championship storylines, but that won't stop them from putting on a clinic.
Which match do you think will steal the show at WrestleMania 35?