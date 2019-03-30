The Miz vs. Shane McMahon and 5 Matches That Will Steal the Show at WrestleMania

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania 35 has a stacked card, with several matches WWE could classify as main events. But a few bouts stand out as having the most potential to steal the show.

When it comes to the biggest pay-per-view of the year, the top matches rarely produce the best performances. In fact, most events are remembered more for midcard bouts than their final contests.

Several matches set for April 7 are capable of being the best of the year. The three main events of Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan and Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch will all be good, but they might end up being outshone.

This article will look at five matches that could steal the show at WrestleMania 35.