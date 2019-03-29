Richard Sherman: NFL Can Control Outcome with New Review for PI Penalties

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman isn't happy about the NFL's decision to allow pass-interference calls and non-calls to be reviewed in the 2019 season, including in the last two minutes of games:

Neither is Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle, who has made clear his disdain for the decision on more than one occasion.

The change came after the debacle at the end of the NFC Championship Game, when a clear pass interference call on third down was missed that would have given the New Orleans Saints a first down and allowed them to run out the clock before kicking a game-winning field goal.

Instead, New Orleans had to kick the field goal sooner, and the Rams forced overtime and eventually won, keeping the Saints out of the Super Bowl.

The public reaction to the non-call was shock and derision, and it wasn't surprising to see the owners agree to a change. It's just as unsurprising that some defensive backs aren't thrilled with the change, which could result in an uptick of interference calls.