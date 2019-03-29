The Undertaker's Weight Loss, Kenny Omega, Jim Duggan in March 29 WWE Roundup

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Undertaker Reveals Weight Loss

The Undertaker took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that he has lost a significant amount of weight ahead of WrestleMania 35.

The Deadman was looking slender in the photo he posted and accompanied it with the following caption: "The reports of my demise have been greatly exaggerated!! I've made some serious lifestyle changes in an attempt to offset the years of physical abuse my body has endured. One of the major changes was losing 25 lbs. Goal reached!"

The Deadman turned 54 this month, and he looks to be in better shape than he has been at any point in recent years.

Taker has competed in a match at every WrestleMania since WrestleMania X-Seven, but he isn't currently scheduled for a match at WrestleMania 35. That could change, though, since it is difficult to envision The Undertaker not at least appearing at the event with which he is synonymous.

His match last year was an impromptu squash of John Cena, and something similar could happen this year. One possible opponent is Elias, who is set for a musical performance.

If The Undertaker does wrestle, he looks like he's in good enough shape to put on one of the best matches he has in quite some time.

Omega Talks How He'd Fit in WWE

Kenny Omega decided to sign with All Elite Wrestling after becoming a free agent in January, but he admitted that he likely fits better in WWE now than at any other point in his career.

In an interview on TSN, Omega talked about why his brief stint in WWE developmental didn't work out and how he thought about going back to WWE this year:

"At that stage of my career, probably not. Ten or 12 years later, yeah, now would be a good time," Omega said. "I was actually considering going there earlier in the year, but AEW just seemed right for me. I always get really excited at the idea of having full creative control and just doing new things. To me, that's exciting as a performer. I felt that was probably what was best for me, as of right now."

Omega is an executive vice president for AEW along with Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks, and there is little doubt that he will have more creative freedom in AEW than he would have in WWE.

Omega also is already firmly established as the face of AEW. At Double or Nothing in Las Vegas on May 25, Omega's rematch with Chris Jericho will be the main event of the show.

Wrestlers with independent backgrounds or those who have made a name for themselves in Japan have proven in recent years that they can thrive in WWE as well.

AJ Styles is perhaps the greatest example of that. He is a multi-time WWE champion, and he is constantly involved in top storylines, which suggests Omega could have been in a similar position.

While Omega decided to go to AEW rather than WWE, the fact that he even considered signing with WWE suggests it is still possible he could end up there in the future.

Duggan to Undergo Heart Surgery

WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan said Friday on Instagram that he was set to undergo a heart procedure.

Duggan's post included the caption: "On my way to the hospital for a planned heart procedure, will be in over night. Then back HOOOOOING. Any good thoughts and prayers will be appreciated. See you down the road."

In November, Duggan spent some time in an intensive care unit due to chest tightness and difficulty breathing. In an interview with TMZ Sports (h/t Robert Gunier of WrestlingInc.com), Duggan said his heart had gone into atrial fibrillation.

The 65-year-old Duggan is among the most popular and well-known figures in WWE history despite having never held a championship with the company.

Duggan did win the first ever Royal Rumble in 1988, though, and he has been part of the WWE family for most of the past 32 years. He even wrestled some matches for WWE as recently as 2012 and appeared on the WWE Network reality series Legends' House.

