Arsenal vs. Newcastle: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Arsenal supporters will have to wait until Monday to see their team back in action in the Premier League, as they host Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners went into the weekend’s fixtures in fourth spot, having picked up big wins in the top flight against Manchester United and then Stade Rennais in the UEFA Europa League.

With United in action before Arsenal, they could yet find themselves back down in fifth, while Chelsea also have the chance to pull level on points with the Gunners on Sunday, when they visit Cardiff City.

Newcastle supporters will be able to enjoy a relaxing end to the campaign, as their team is seven points clear of the drop zone. It’ll be intriguing to see whether the famously pragmatic Rafael Benitez opts for a more open approach in north London with that in mind.

Odds

Arsenal win (2/5)

Draw (17/4)

Newcastle Win (17/2)

Odds available via Oddschecker

Date: Monday, April 1

Time: 8 p.m. (BST), 3 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: Sky Sports Main Event (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports app (U.S.)

Preview

Although a lot of teams would have been pleased to see the international break come along after a gruelling spell of the season, for Arsenal it arguably came at the worst possible time.

Having beaten Manchester United in the Premier League to move back into fourth spot, they then turned around their Europa League clash with Stade Rennais. A 3-0 win in the second leg at the Emirates Stadium saw them into the quarter-finals 4-3 on aggregate.

After a campaign of ups and downs, Unai Emery appears to have found a formula for his side at an ideal point in the season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was on hand to score twice in the Europa League win, with his second goal prompting this memorable celebration:

Following on from his penalty miss in the derby against Tottenham Hotspur, the Gabon striker has been able to respond well.

He slotted from the spot in the win over United and was a huge threat throughout against Rennes; eventually he was unfortunate not to complete a hat-trick. Per Squawka Football, Aubameyang has been able to add to his reputation as one of the game’s best marksmen:

Emery has fielded attacking lineups in both of Arsenal’s previous games and it’s an approach that appears to suit the team:

Newcastle have performed above expectations again this season and can go into the remainder of the games knowing they are under little pressure.

With 35 points accrued, another couple of positive results will be enough to ensure they will be playing Premier League football again next season. Those fans making the long trip to the capital on Monday would love to see them secure a memorable win to add the gloss on another solid term.

The campaign amounts to another excellent job done by Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez. Tifo Football’s video took a closer look at his approach:

It would be a big shock if Newcastle did anything other than sit deep and look to contain their more illustrious opponents on Monday, meaning it may be an arduous opening to the game.

Still, Arsenal are a strong side on home soil, with 13 wins from 16 Premier League matches at the Emirates Stadium this season. Eventually, the ingenuity and incision they have in attacking areas will see them to an important win.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle