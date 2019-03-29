Bray Wyatt 'Would Love' Rob Gronkowski in WWE After TE's NFL Retirement

Steven Senne/Associated Press

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt said he'd welcome the opportunity to face off against former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski in a wrestling match following the star's NFL retirement.

On Friday, Wyatt told TMZ Sports he disagrees with people who believe Gronk shouldn't get a golden ticket to the WWE roster because of his high-profile status.

"I'd love to have Rob here. I love Rob. ... He's a cool cat," he said.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.