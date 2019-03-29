Bray Wyatt 'Would Love' Rob Gronkowski in WWE After TE's NFL Retirement

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 29, 2019

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski takes questions from reporters following an NFL football practice, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. The Los Angeles Rams are to play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 53 on Feb. 3, in Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt said he'd welcome the opportunity to face off against former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski in a wrestling match following the star's NFL retirement. 

On Friday, Wyatt told TMZ Sports he disagrees with people who believe Gronk shouldn't get a golden ticket to the WWE roster because of his high-profile status.

"I'd love to have Rob here. I love Rob. ... He's a cool cat," he said.

                 

