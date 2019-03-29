Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Not Engaged with Young Players Before Trade Deadline

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

As the Los Angeles Lakers' miserable season comes to a close, the league has begun to take stock of what went wrong.

One of the major issues: LeBron James' relationship (or lack thereof) with his young teammates.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reported a team source didn't think LeBron "fully engaged with the younger teammates prior to the trade deadline." The Lakers were reportedly heavily pursuing an Anthony Davis trade prior to the deadline, with nearly all of their young core pieces on the table in talks.

