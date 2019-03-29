Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Not Engaged with Young Players Before Trade Deadline

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 29, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James stands in front of head coach Luke Walton during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 124-106. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

As the Los Angeles Lakers' miserable season comes to a close, the league has begun to take stock of what went wrong. 

One of the major issues: LeBron James' relationship (or lack thereof) with his young teammates.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reported a team source didn't think LeBron "fully engaged with the younger teammates prior to the trade deadline." The Lakers were reportedly heavily pursuing an Anthony Davis trade prior to the deadline, with nearly all of their young core pieces on the table in talks.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Clippers Brass Laughed at Lakers After Zubac Trade

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Clippers Brass Laughed at Lakers After Zubac Trade

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: LA Inquired About Butler Move Before Trade to 76ers

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Report: LA Inquired About Butler Move Before Trade to 76ers

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    New NBA Power Rankings ⬆️⬇️

    📈Biggest jump: Jazz, Magic 📉Biggest fall: Pistons, Heat

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New NBA Power Rankings ⬆️⬇️

    📈Biggest jump: Jazz, Magic 📉Biggest fall: Pistons, Heat

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Are These the Most Disappointing Lakers Ever?

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Are These the Most Disappointing Lakers Ever?

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report