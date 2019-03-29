Report: Linda McMahon Expected to Resign as Small Business Administration Head

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 29, 2019

Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. President Donald Trump gave his quarterly White House salary to the Small Business Administion. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh/Associated Press

Former WWE CEO Linda McMahon is expected to resign from President Donald Trump's administration. 

Per Politico's Andrew Restuccia, Eliana Johnson and Daniel Lippman, McMahon's resignation as head of the Small Business Administration could come as early as Friday. 

It's unclear what McMahon's future plans are, though Politico noted she's expected to go back into the private sector and serve as a fundraiser for Trump's 2020 re-election campaign.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

