Maurizio Sarri on Eden Hazard's Future: 'I Don't Know If He's Decided or Not'

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri does not know whether Eden Hazard will remain at the club this summer amid reported interest from Real Madrid.

The Italian was quizzed about the winger in Friday's press conference ahead of Sunday's trip to Cardiff City, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:

According to L'Equipe (h/t Football Whispers' Adam Newson on Sky Sports), Real Madrid are prepared to spend more than £400 million this summer to bring in their top targets, including Hazard, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe.

Links between Hazard and Los Blancos have intensified since Zinedine Zidane returned to the club earlier in March.

The Chelsea star has made no secret of his admiration for the Frenchman in the past, and that has continued.

Per AS' Mario Cortagena, when asked about Zidane while on international duty, Hazard said: "I have so much respect for Zidane. He's my idol. It's thanks to him I started playing."

It will come as a worry to Chelsea fans because the Belgium international is their biggest difference-maker in the final third:

Blues author Mark Worrall is confident the 28-year-old will continue to produce the goods whatever his summer intentions:

Chelsea enter the final eight league matches of the season sixth in the Premier League, three points behind fourth-place Arsenal.

If the Blues are to overhaul their rivals to finish in a UEFA Champions League place, they will need to be at their best in their remaining games, and that requires Hazard firing on all cylinders.

Chelsea also remain in the UEFA Europa League, which will provide an alternate route to Europe's leading club competition if the Blues can win the tournament.

Hazard has been an unused substitute for their past three Europa League matches. The Blues face Slavia Prague in the quarter-finals, and they should be capable of beating them over two legs without him.

Assuming they reach the semi-finals, though, they will want to use him to maximise their chances of finishing the season with a trophy and securing Champions League football for the next campaign.