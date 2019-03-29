Cowboys News: Byron Jones Undergoes Surgery on Hip Injury; Should Be Camp Ready

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones underwent hip surgery on Wednesday, according to ESPN.com's Todd Archer.

There is optimism that Jones will be ready for the start of training camp this summer.

Per Archer, the injury became an issue late in the 2018 campaign. Jones and the Cowboys had hoped rest would help the recovery process, but as the soreness lingered, the decision was made to go under the knife before it potentially affected the 2019 regular season.

Since being taken 27th overall back in 2015, Jones has yet to miss a game in his career, taking part in all 64 regular-season matchups as well as three postseason contests.

Jones is coming off arguably the best performance of his career. He piled up 67 combined tackles while recording a career-high 14 pass breakups. According to Pro Football Focus' Michael Renner, the 26-year-old Dallas star allowed a 53.6 percent catch rate last year.

After having spent the previous two years at safety, he was the top-rated corner in the NFL through the first three games of 2018, per Pro Football Focus:

Jones, who was selected to his first Pro Bowl last season, finished the year as the fifth-rated cornerback in the league, according to Renner.

Taking care of the issue now is best for everyone involved. Not only should it put the Cowboys in a position to have their top corner healthy entering the season, Jones is also scheduled to be a free agent following the 2019 season as he plays out the fifth-year option in his rookie deal. His $6.17 million salary is guaranteed for injury.