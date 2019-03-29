Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi Still Wants Chelsea Exit Despite Club Wanting Him

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 29, 2019

KIEV, UKRAINE - MARCH 14: Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea looks on during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Second Leg match between Dynamo Kyiv and Chelsea at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium on March 14, 2019 in Kiev, Ukraine. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi reportedly wants to leave the club this summer despite the Blues' desire to keep him.

That's what sources told ESPN FC's Tom Hamilton, with Hudson-Odoi hoping to find regular game time elsewhere.

According to Bild (h/t Sky Sports), Chelsea will listen to offers above €50 million (£42.9 million) this summer, with Hudson-Odoi having just one year remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge.

                                

