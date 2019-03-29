Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi Still Wants Chelsea Exit Despite Club Wanting Him

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi reportedly wants to leave the club this summer despite the Blues' desire to keep him.

That's what sources told ESPN FC's Tom Hamilton, with Hudson-Odoi hoping to find regular game time elsewhere.

According to Bild (h/t Sky Sports), Chelsea will listen to offers above €50 million (£42.9 million) this summer, with Hudson-Odoi having just one year remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge.

