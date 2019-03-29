Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi Still Wants Chelsea Exit Despite Club Wanting Him

Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi Still Wants Chelsea Exit Despite Club Wanting HimMarch 29, 2019
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi reportedly wants to leave the club this summer despite the Blues' desire to keep him.
That's what sources told ESPN FC's Tom Hamilton, with Hudson-Odoi hoping to find regular game time elsewhere.
According to Bild (h/t Sky Sports), Chelsea will listen to offers above €50 million (£42.9 million) this summer, with Hudson-Odoi having just one year remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
