Becky Lynch: 'I Would Love' to Go Straight to WrestleMania Like Rob Gronkowski

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Associated Press

As Becky Lynch has spent the past year becoming the biggest star in WWE, The Man is taking a dig at her employer's knack for putting celebrities in the spotlight.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Lynch cited Rob Gronkowski's appearance at WrestleMania 33 as a way outside stars get their chance to shine in WWE.

"Wouldn't that be nice to never have done anything in wrestling and just go into WrestleMania? I would love that," she said.

Gronkowski helped Mojo Rawley win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania two years ago by hitting Jinder Mahal with a shoulder block:

Following Gronkowski's retirement from the NFL on March 24, rumors about the former New England Patriots star appearing at WWE's biggest show of the year have persisted. He was included in a picture with company employees at a USO event in Metro DC:

Lynch, on the other hand, wasn't handed anything. In fact, the Irish superstar suffered a serious head injury on the independent scene in 2006 that forced her to leave the ring for six years.

Just nine days from WrestleMania 35, Lynch will be in the main event against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair for the Raw women's championship.