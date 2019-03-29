WWE WrestleMania 35 Booking Decisions That Must Be Made for Fans

WWE WrestleMania 35 Booking Decisions That Must Be Made for FansMarch 29, 2019
No show on the WWE calendar is more important to get right from a booking perspective than WrestleMania.
With numerous headline matches and all of the company's titles traditionally on the line, Mania provides an opportunity for WWE to create historic moments that will stand the test of time.
But that is only done via smart, no-nonsense booking moments; and this year's Mania is filled with several key matches that could make or break the event.
Here's a look at some of the most important booking decisions that have to be made for fans to consider the event a success.
The Daniel Bryan-Kofi Kingston Storyline Must Be Left Open to Continue
Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston has built nicely into a WWE Championship feud that will be worthy of WrestleMania's significant pull, but it feels like the storyline hasn't yet run its course.
Whatever the outcome is at WrestleMania, WWE must finish the bout in a way that ensures this angle continues heading out of the biggest pay-per-view of the year.
While there are a number of guys on SmackDown who could realistically step up and compete for the WWE Championship after the show, there's a distinct feeling that this feud still has plenty left in the tank.
Clearly, giving Kingston the moment his hard work and effort over the past decade deserves is the right outcome here, but manipulating a finish that gives Bryan a legitimate reason to demand a rematch moving forward is also important.
Kingston should leave WrestleMania the WWE champion, but he shouldn't leave Bryan behind for good.
Becky Lynch Must Pin Ronda Rousey
The bad blood between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey has been brewing for so long that it's easy to forget it was initially supposed to be one-on-one at WrestleMania 35 before Charlotte Flair was thrown into the plans.
Flair winning the SmackDown Women's Championship this past Tuesday has clouded an already chaotic situation even further, with WWE yet to clarify whether the main event of Mania is now a unification match or simply two champions putting their titles on the line.
But irrespective of that, while the right outcome is clearly Lynch winning the match, it's also important she pins Rousey, solidifying a switch to Raw and perhaps leaving Flair on the blue brand.
It would make sense for WWE to keep the two titles separate for now, not least due to the amount of talent that has been overlooked in SmackDown's women's division following the decision to pin the title on a competitor who was already booked for a match.
But it feels like Flair vs. Lynch has run its course for now, so WWE needs to split them up and put them on different brands.
Lynch, more than anyone else, is ready to take the step up to the next level and headline Raw's women's division. Beating Rousey is the only meaningful outcome.
Seth Rollins Must Beat Brock Lesnar Clean
It's obvious that Seth Rollins must defeat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania and finally get the Universal Championship away from Lesnar's reach.
However, while it's imperative Rollins wins the match, it's also important he does so in a manner that sets him up for a phenomenal reign as champion.
It's a big step to ask WWE to pin a clean defeat on Lesnar, given how losses of any kind don't really happen to him often.
But Rollins has shown the company over the past year that he's capable of carrying WWE, or at least Raw, throughout 2019 at the top of the card.
That means that he's earned the right to get a clean win over Lesnar, something that would catapult his momentum to the stars if the company allows it to happen.
No shenanigans, no nonsense. Just Rollins scoring the win fair and square and starting a new era for both the Universal Championship and Raw's main event scene.
Drew McIntyre Must Emerge as Rollins' Next Contender
There's going to be an obvious temptation for WWE to give Roman Reigns a victory at WrestleMania given everything that's happened to The Big Dog over the past six months.
However, for the good of Raw's main event scene, that can't be allowed to happen: Drew McIntyre must win at Mania and step up as Seth Rollins' first meaningful foe for the Universal Championship.
Assuming Rollins beats Lesnar, WWE is surely going to be keen to kick off the reign of a full-time Universal Championship holder with a bang.
And after seeing off Dean Ambrose and then Reigns, the storyline progression is there for McIntyre to go after the one remaining member of The Shield he hasn't bested in Seth Rollins.
It's a shame that Reigns would have to come up short at Mania to allow that to happen, but for the good of Raw's main event development, McIntyre vs. Rollins is the logical step moving forward.
So it should be Drew standing tall at Mania, not Roman.