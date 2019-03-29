WWE WrestleMania 35 Booking Decisions That Must Be Made for Fans

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

No show on the WWE calendar is more important to get right from a booking perspective than WrestleMania.

With numerous headline matches and all of the company's titles traditionally on the line, Mania provides an opportunity for WWE to create historic moments that will stand the test of time.

But that is only done via smart, no-nonsense booking moments; and this year's Mania is filled with several key matches that could make or break the event.

Here's a look at some of the most important booking decisions that have to be made for fans to consider the event a success.