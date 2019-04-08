Masters 2019: Early Betting Odds from Vegas for Entire Field

Warren Little/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy is the early favourite to win the 2019 Masters.

The Northern Irishman is 8-1 to complete a clean sweep of golf's majors at Augusta National in Georgia this weekend, closely followed by Dustin Johnson at 10-1.

Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Tiger Woods and Jon Rahm aren't far behind, while defending champion Patrick Reed is 50-1 to win the green jacket for the second year running.

Here are the odds for the entire field, courtesy of Caesars:

Aaron Wise +25000 (250-1)

Adam Long +50000 (500-1)

Adam Scott +4000 (40-1)

Alex Noren +15000 (150-1)

Alvaro Ortiz +200000 (2000-1)

Andrew Landry +50000 (500-1)

Angel Cabrera +75000 (750-1)

Bernhard Langer +40000 (400-1)

Billy Horschel +15000 (150-1)

Branden Grace +12500 (125-1)

Brandt Snedeker +7500 (75-1)

Brooks Koepka +2500 (25-1)

Bryson DeChambeau +2200 (28-1)

Bubba Watson +2500 (25-1)

Byeong Hun An +40000 (400-1)

Cameron Smith +9000 (90-1)

Charl Schwartzel +15000 (150-1)

Charles Howell III +12500 (125-1)

Charley Hoffman +7500 (75-1)

Corey Conners +20000 (200-1)

Danny Willett +17500 (175-1)

Devon Bling +200000 (2000-1)

Dustin Johnson +1000 (10-1)

Emiliano Grillo +17500 (175-1)

Francesco Molinari +1800 (18-1)

Fred Couples +40000 (400-1)

Gary Woodland +7500 (75-1)

Haotong Li +15000 (150-1)

Henrik Stenson +6000 (60-1)

Hideki Matsuyama +4000 (40-1)

Ian Poulter +10000 (100-1)

Ian Woosnam +250000 (2500-1)

Jason Day +2800 (28-1)

JB Holmes +15000 (150-1)

Jimmy Walker +20000 (200-1)

Jon Rahm +1600 (16-1)

Jordan Spieth +1200 (12-1)

Jose Maria Olazabal +200000 (2000-1)

Jovan Rebula +150000 (1500-1)

Justin Harding +20000 (200-1)

Justin Rose +1400 (14-1)

Justin Thomas +1800 (18-1)

Keegan Bradley +12500 (125-1)

Keith Mitchell +17500 (175-1)

Kevin Kisner +4000 (40-1)

Kevin Na +22500 (225-1)

Kevin O'Connell +100000 (1000-1)

Kevin Tway +40000 (400-1)

Kiradech Aphibarnrat +25000 (250-1)

Kyle Stanley +30000 (300-1)

Larry Mize +250000 (2500-1)

Louis Oosthuizen +4000 (40-1)

Lucas Bjerregaard +20000 (200-1)

Marc Leishman +5000 (50-1)

Martin Kaymer +25000 (250-1)

Matt Kuchar +3500 (35-1)

Matt Wallace +17500 (175-1)

Matthew Fitzpatrick +15000 (150-1)

Michael Kim +100000 (1000-1)

Mike Weir +250000 (2500-1)

Patrick Cantlay +6500 (65-1)

Patrick Reed +5000 (50-1)

Patton Kizzire +30000 (300-1)

Paul Casey +3000 (30-1)

Phil Mickelson +4000 (40-1)

Rafa Cabrera Bello +10000 (100-1)

Rickie Fowler +1600 (16-1)

Rory McIlroy +800 (8-1)

Sandy Lyle +250000 (2500-1)

Satoshi Kodaira +50000 (500-1)

Sergio Garcia +5000 (50-1)

Shane Lowry +25000 (250-1)

Shugo Imahira +50000 (500-1)

Si Woo Kim +9000 (90-1)

Stewart Cink +40000 (400-1)

Takumi Kanaya +200000 (2000-1)

Thorbjorn Olesen +20000 (200-1)

Tiger Woods +1400 (14-1)

Tommy Fleetwood +1800 (18-1)

Tony Finau +2500 (25-1)

Trevor Immelman +100000 (1000-1)

Tyrrell Hatton +15000 (150-1)

Vijay Singh +30000 (300-1)

Viktor Hovland +150000 (1500-1)

Webb Simpson +9000 (90-1)

Xander Schauffele +3500 (35-1)

Zach Johnson +15000 (150-1)

McIlroy established himself as the favourite to win the Masters after he won The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in March.

The 29-year-old ended a 12-month winless run on the tour with his victory in Florida after he finished the final round on 16 under.

In each of his previous five tournaments in 2019, his finishes had ranged from second to T6.

Golf analyst Ron Mintz put his win in perspective:

McIlroy is feeling confident for the Masters after taking home the trophy in Florida, too, per Mintz:

Golf writer Jason Sobel is eagerly anticipating watching him in action at Augusta:

World No. 1 Johnson will also have his eyes on a green jacket as he looks to win his second major, following his U.S. Open win in 2016.

He has five top-10 finishes this season, including a victory at the World Golf Championships in Mexico.

With three top-10 performances in his last three appearances at the Masters, he's rightly among the favourites here.