Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Women's Championship Plans, Kurt Angle and More

Credit: WWE.com

Charlotte Flair's SmackDown Women's Championship victory over Asuka on Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live stunned the wrestling world and created a plethora of questions surrounding WWE's plans for the blue brand's prestigious prize.

Thanks to some timely reports, fans have an idea of what to expect before and at WrestleMania 35 on April 7.

The status of that title and the company's plans for it are just one-third of the backstage WWE rumors as The Showcase of the Immortals draws near.

What are reports suggesting about Kurt Angle and another one of the company's original five pay-per-views?

Find out with this recap of the rumors and speculation surrounding some of the hottest topics in WWE right now.