Report: Celtics Fan Banned for Calling Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins N-Word

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

A Boston Celtics fan has been banned from attending games at TD Garden through the end of the 2019-20 season for directing a racial slur at Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins.

Per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, a fan called Cousins the N-word during the Warriors' Jan. 26 game in Boston and was subsequently banned from Celtics games for the remainder of this season and all of next season.

The situation with Cousins has been made public two weeks after two high-profile fan incidents involving Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook.

Two Utah Jazz fans were issued lifetime bans from Vivint Smart Home Arena for directing racist language at Westbrook. The first incident occurred during last year's postseason when a fan called the former NBA MVP "boy" prior to Game 4 of a Western Conference first-round series, per Eric Woodyard of the Deseret News.

The most recent incident took place on March 11 after Westbrook was seen yelling at a Jazz fan in the stands at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The team announced the fan's permanent ban when an investigation found

"excessive and derogatory verbal abuse directed at a player."



The Jan. 26 game was Golden State's only visit to Boston this season.