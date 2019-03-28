Video: Ryan Cline Drops 27 Points, 7 3s in Epic Shooting Display vs. Tennessee

MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Right Arrow Icon

Ryan Cline showed off his shooting prowess during Purdue's Sweet 16 matchup with Tennessee.

The senior guard went 7-of-10 from three-point range to finish with 27 points before fouling out in overtime.

Cline and teammate Carsen Edwards seem to be playing their own game of one-upmanship in the NCAA tournament.

Edwards made nine of his 16 attempts behind the arc against Villanova in the round of 32.

The Boilermakers needed every one of Cline's buckets to keep pace with Tennessee's second-half comeback that forced the game into overtime.