Video: Ryan Cline Drops 27 Points, 7 3s in Epic Shooting Display vs. Tennessee

Video: Ryan Cline Drops 27 Points, 7 3s in Epic Shooting Display vs. TennesseeMarch 29, 2019
Ryan Cline showed off his shooting prowess during Purdue's Sweet 16 matchup with Tennessee.
The senior guard went 7-of-10 from three-point range to finish with 27 points before fouling out in overtime.
Cline and teammate Carsen Edwards seem to be playing their own game of one-upmanship in the NCAA tournament.
Edwards made nine of his 16 attempts behind the arc against Villanova in the round of 32.
The Boilermakers needed every one of Cline's buckets to keep pace with Tennessee's second-half comeback that forced the game into overtime.
