WWE WrestleMania 2019 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

WWE WrestleMania 2019 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low PointsApril 8, 2019
Undoubtedly, WrestleMania is WWE's most important event of the year, and this year was perhaps the biggest the company has ever put on.
With more matches than ever before and nearly every available Superstar competing in some fashion at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the number of resources poured into WrestleMania 35 has been absolutely astonishing.
Heading into Sunday's show, there was a mixture of incalculable potential for red-hot feuds like the historic main event Triple Threat women's title match, Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship bout against Daniel Bryan and more.
However, there were also some hiccups along the way with a few underwhelming matches, such as the feud between Buddy Murphy and Tony Nese, the disappointment of Baron Corbin being Kurt Angle's final opponent and so on.
All the potential in the world means nothing if the execution is off, and sometimes, even the storylines with the least hype can be the biggest surprises.
Now that WrestleMania is in the books, how did it play out? Was it a success, a failure or somewhere in between? What were the biggest positives and negatives along the way?
Presented in order of appearance, here are the standout segments of WrestleMania 35, for better or worse, as we break down the highlights and the low points of this year's most grandiose spectacle in sports entertainment.
Full Match Results
- Tony Nese defeated Buddy Murphy by pinfall to win the Cruiserweight Championship
- Carmella won the Women's Battle Royal
- Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder defeated The Revival by pinfall to win the Raw Tag Team Championship
- Braun Strowman won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
- Seth Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar by pinfall to win the Universal Championship
- AJ Styles defeated Randy Orton by pinfall
- The Usos defeated Aleister Black and Ricochet, The Bar and Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura by pinfall to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championship
- Falls Count Anywhere Match: Shane McMahon defeated The Miz defeated by pinfall
- Fatal 4-Way Match: The IIconics defeated The Boss 'n' Hug Connection, Nia Jax and Tamina, and Beth Phoenix and Natalya by pinfall to win the Women's Tag Team Championship
- Kofi Kingston defeated Daniel Bryan by pinfall to win the WWE Championship
- Samoa Joe defeated Rey Mysterio by submission to retain the United States Championship
- Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre by pinfall
- No Holds Barred Match: Triple H defeated Batista by pinfall
- Baron Corbin defeated Kurt Angle by pinfall
- Finn Balor defeated Bobby Lashley by pinfall to win the Intercontinental Championship
- Becky Lynch defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair by pinfall to win the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships
Kickoff Pre-Show Breakdown
- The feud was lackluster heading into this event, but Tony Nese's cruiserweight title win is a big thumbs up for any of his fans.
- Ember Moon is back in action and both Candice LeRae and Kairi Sane having a spot in the Women's Battle Royal were positives.
- It was nice to see Dana Brooke get a small amount of time to shine, even in a loss.
- Curt Hawkins' losing streak has officially ended and both he and Zack Ryder are the new Raw tag team champions, which is great, even at the unfortunate expense of The Revival.
- Braun Strowman absolutely had to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and it's good to see him get another WrestleMania moment.
- The Women's Battle Royal was largely underwhelming in both quality and the lack of star power with only two NXT wrestlers and no returning legends.
- The same applied to the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal being a missed opportunity for surprise entrants and utilizing more talent.
Clocking in at two hours long, the kickoff for WrestleMania had plenty of ups and downs from the matches to the supplemental material, video packages and more.
Here is a breakdown of the pros and cons of those segments that aired before the main card started.
Highlights
Low Points
All in all, this was a good kickoff that had the right amount of action balanced with the video packages and panel analysis, instead of bogging everything down with needless recap footage.
Highlight: Seth Rollins Wins the Universal Championship
The match itself won't go down in history as anything must-see, but Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar managed to do one major positive thing at this event, which was to end Lesnar's title reign.
The Beast Incarnate has held that championship for the better part of two years and has virtually nothing memorable or of any value to attribute to those two reigns, so seeing that come to an end is one of the best things to happen out of this event.
Whether Rollins will be an amazing champion or he'll have a lackluster title reign remains to be seen, but there's no reason to believe it will be anything worse than what we've had, so that's still an upgrade.
Rollins managed to win the title in a believable fashion, too, so that negates any complaints that Lesnar was "buried" or was made to look too weak. His credibility is more than protected after having suffered a low-blow and several stomps.
The important thing here wasn't how it was executed, but simply that it happened.
Highlight: AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton
On a stacked card where each match could have easily been trimmed down so much to not have room to breathe, AJ Styles and Randy Orton managed to capitalize on their 15 minutes or so and have a rock solid match.
This wasn't surprising, as they are two of the most trustworthy in-ring performers on the roster. While they didn't have any of the biggest spots of the night or any wild hardcore brawling, they didn't need it.
Instead, they kept things simple and clean, putting on one of the less gimmicky segments.
It's doubtful this is the last we've seen of these two veteran Superstars against each other and if their future matches are equal or better than this, we're in for some treats.
Low Point: Shane McMahon vs. the Miz
Whenever Shane McMahon performs, the one and only thing everyone is looking forward to is whatever big spot he has planned, as jumping off something high is his main gimmick.
This Falls Count Anywhere match set that up well in advance, meaning it was only a matter of time before they reached that big stunt.
Then, it happened, and it was a vertical suplex onto a giant crash pad.
Naturally, they can't put these two Superstars in severe danger by having them not use safety equipment like that, but it still cheapens the effect. Instead of looking vicious, it seemed on par with two kids messing around at a playground or as dangerous as jumping into a pool.
This wasn't some horrible travesty, but everything leading up to it was mediocre at best and the big selling point just didn't do it.
Highlight: The IIconics Win the Women's Tag Team Titles
Out of all the teams fighting for the Women's Tag Team Championship, The IIconics walked into WrestleMania the clear underdogs. There was no buzz about them possibly becoming champions.
And yet, somehow, that is exactly what happened when they stole a pin and managed to knock off Bayley to capture the titles.
The IIconics have been largely ignored since joining the main roster, only competing a few times on pay-per-views, but mostly existing as afterthoughts with no proper storylines for months. Seeing them win the belts and have a WrestleMania moment does a lot to fix the damage and put them back on track.
This was one of the bigger surprises of the night and it will be interesting to see where the title hunt goes in the future.
Highlight: Kofi Kingston Wins the WWE Championship
KofiMania came out of nowhere, but once it became a thing, there was such a groundswell of support for Kofi Kingston that he absolutely needed to win the WWE Championship.
Had WWE done absolutely anything else but to put the title on Kingston, it would have been a massive mistake. Thankfully, the right call was made and the feel-good moment was kept in tact.
Kingston and Daniel Bryan also put on one of the better matches of the evening that fans were invested in from the very start. The energy was high the entire time and they told a good story of how Bryan kept going to his strengths of submissions, while Kingston relied on high-flying and speed.
If not just for the genuine emotion seen in the post-match celebration alone, this was definitely one of the top moments of the night to make the WWE Universe smile.
Low Point: Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio
Squash matches, particularly at WrestleMania, need to do something big for them to come off as anything but disappointing, such as Kane destroying Chavo Guerrero at WrestleMania 24 to win the ECW Championship.
This match for the United States Championship didn't come anywhere close to the type of spectacle that would have made this segment interesting.
There was nothing to this, which is a shame, as it's the first time Samoa Joe has been able to perform at WrestleMania in three years on the main roster.
Granted, Rey Mysterio suffered an injury a few nights back on Raw, which may have dictated how quick this was, but that justification still doesn't stop it from being a low point.
This was one of the most forgettable things of the entire night that nobody will remember happened by tomorrow morning.
Low Point: Kurt Angle's Final Match
As soon as it was announced that Kurt Angle's final opponent would be Baron Corbin, the entire mood surrounding this was that if there wasn't a surprise swerve, it would be a bust.
Well, there was a surprise, but instead of a replacement opponent to upgrade the match, the swerve was Corbin winning—the absolute opposite of what seemingly anybody wanted, other than WWE, of course.
After all the complaints, WWE still felt the need to go with this and to do what everybody knew would be a mood-killer.
The match wasn't good and the finish was upsetting to the crowd. There was nothing positive about this, other than how it gives Corbin a lot of heat going forward.
Still, sacrificing Angle's final match just to give fans more of a reason to boo Corbin wasn't worth it and this was a major black mark on this event that will severely hurt WrestleMania 35's reputation forever.
Low Point: Intercontinental Championship Match
Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley have wrestled each other so many times over the past few months that this match had absolutely nothing going for it that hasn't been seen recently.
The only difference between this and every other match was that Balor had paint on, and that didn't change the style of the match, nor the outcome.
Lashley won the belt in January to drop it to Balor in February, who dropped it back to Lashley in March. Now, it's April, so Balor won it again. That pattern means we may be in store for this feud to keep going until Lashley wins the belt in May.
Basically, this was a whole lot of "who cares?" and not enough of a reason to bother having it on the card to begin with.
Highlight: Winner Take All Triple Threat Main Event
It's been repeated to death for the past few months, but it has to be said again that this was indeed an historic main event that was already a highlight before anything even happened.
Having the women's division headline the biggest show of the year was the one major accomplishment of the Women's Evolution that had yet to be checked off. Now, that glass ceiling has been shattered and there's no turning back.
While that was the foundation to support the importance of this match, it thankfully didn't just rest on its laurels. Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch really gave it their all in the interest of making the action itself stand the test of time.
Flair and Lynch have had plenty of great matches together and Rousey proved herself very early on, so those skills mixed with all the passion in the world was a recipe for success.
While it may not be the absolute best match of the night, nor some five-star classic that is guaranteed to win Match of the Year, it didn't need to be an extreme of absolutely perfect or a total failure. There have been 34 other main events for WrestleMania and this was certainly better than a good number of matches that preceded it.
What do you think were the best and worst parts of the night? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!
