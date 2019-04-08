WWE WrestleMania 2019 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

0 of 11

Credit: WWE.com

Undoubtedly, WrestleMania is WWE's most important event of the year, and this year was perhaps the biggest the company has ever put on.

With more matches than ever before and nearly every available Superstar competing in some fashion at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the number of resources poured into WrestleMania 35 has been absolutely astonishing.

Heading into Sunday's show, there was a mixture of incalculable potential for red-hot feuds like the historic main event Triple Threat women's title match, Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship bout against Daniel Bryan and more.

However, there were also some hiccups along the way with a few underwhelming matches, such as the feud between Buddy Murphy and Tony Nese, the disappointment of Baron Corbin being Kurt Angle's final opponent and so on.

All the potential in the world means nothing if the execution is off, and sometimes, even the storylines with the least hype can be the biggest surprises.

Now that WrestleMania is in the books, how did it play out? Was it a success, a failure or somewhere in between? What were the biggest positives and negatives along the way?

Presented in order of appearance, here are the standout segments of WrestleMania 35, for better or worse, as we break down the highlights and the low points of this year's most grandiose spectacle in sports entertainment.