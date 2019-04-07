Picking Top Surprises, Most Shocking Moments of WWE WrestleMania 2019 Card

Picking Top Surprises, Most Shocking Moments of WWE WrestleMania 2019 CardApril 7, 2019
If there's one pay-per-view above all that proves anything can happen in WWE, it's WrestleMania.
More than any other time in the year, this event is when WWE pulls out all the stops to try to make the most amazing spectacle possible and stun audiences for nearly eight straight hours.
WrestleMania 35 is shaping up to be the most packed event in WWE history with boundless potential for not just quality action, but big surprises and wow moments. There's no telling what's in store for the WWE Universe on this wild ride.
With that being said, let's try to get ahead of the game and predict some of the most likely shocking moments and possible surprises WWE has planned for WrestleMania this year.
The New Day Turns on Kofi Kingston
It will be plenty surprising if Kofi Kingston is able to defeat Daniel Bryan to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania, but perhaps the biggest shock that can possibly take place during the night is actually not for The Dreadlocked Dynamo to be successful, but to have his brothers turn on him.
After all they've been through to get KofiMania up and running, it wouldn't make any sense whatsoever for Big E and Xavier Woods to turn their backs on Kingston, but WWE has a longstanding history of doing things that are completely illogical.
Sometimes, WWE will intentionally do something irrational just to swerve the audience and keep everybody on their toes, meaning this can't be ruled out.
Last year, it seemed like Shinsuke Nakamura was poised to win the WWE Championship, but he ended the night a loser who had turned heel by low-blowing his respected opponent. This year, The New Day could crumble.
This may come about during the match itself as a means to cost Kingston the title, or it can happen after, with Big E and Woods frustrated that they went through all this turmoil only for Kingston to come up short.
In effect, the storyline could be that they see him as having squandered his opportunity and they're done with trying to lift him up.
Anything short of Kingston celebrating alongside Big E and Woods as the new champion would be a horrible idea, though, as it would negate all the positive energy that has been building for this angle.
We should all clutch our good luck charms that WWE doesn't get the urge to do this and no heel turns or splits happen with The New Day.
Surprise Superstars Competing in the Battle Royal Matches
Both the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal and Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal are designed to funnel all the talent available who aren't busy elsewhere on the card.
WWE never announces everybody who will be competing in them and every year, there are always a few surprises as to which Superstars are inserted in the matches.
There doesn't seem to be any rhyme or reason for who is picked, making it a total shot in the dark to predict who may pop up, but that's part of the fun.
Will any other cast members from Saturday Night Live show up in support or opposition of Michael Che and Colin Jost, similar to how Rob Gronkowski helped Mojo Rawley get his win at WrestleMania 33?
It's possible we could see injured or inactive Superstars make their returns in these matches, like Ember Moon, Bray Wyatt, Sami Zayn and Fandango.
In fact, Lars Sullivan making his main roster debut by last eliminating Braun Strowman could be a great means to give him momentum after so much lost time.
There is always at least one NXT Superstar who competes, too, so who will get the honor this year?
Will it be someone who is being built to be a big star in the future like Matt Riddle, or a completely random pick like Cezar Bononi?
There's just as good of a chance The Undisputed Era make their presence known by helping Adam Cole to win as there is Bianca Belair or Shayna Baszler toppling all the women and standing tall for that match.
With near endless possibilities for anybody from Eve Torres to X-Pac to appear, the Battle Royals are sure to have a handful of surprises in them.
Curt Hawkins' Losing Streak Ends with Raw Tag Team Championship Victory
After defeating Aleister Black and Ricochet by count-out, The Revival were approached by Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder backstage, who requested a shot for the Raw Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania.
Naturally, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder blew them off, but the match was still scheduled. After all, there weren't any other challengers put in place.
The Revival better watch out and not overlook the two lovable losers, as they'll have somewhat of a hometown advantage.
Technically, MetLife Stadium is in New Jersey, but WWE loves to refer to it as New York and since both Hawkins and Ryder are from the area, the plan could be set in motion for an upset.
This will not only be huge just for the WrestleMania moment itself, but it would also mean the losing streak Hawkins has been on would finally end at 269.
Seeing new tag team champions crowned is one thing, but watching a jobber turn his record around by winning a title at WrestleMania with his best friend nearly 11 years after their previous title reign would be absolutely unheard of.
Baron Corbin Isn't Kurt Angle's Final Opponent
WWE is sticking to its guns when it comes to advertising that Baron Corbin will indeed be Kurt Angle's final opponent, but fans are eagerly awaiting for a revelation that there is more to this.
That very well might not be the case and WWE might actually be ignorant enough to think that this retirement match can be a success with just Angle vs. Corbin, but there's still hope for a change to the card.
To avoid the backlash, WWE may have it in mind for Angle to beat Corbin and everything feel like a failure, only for someone else to come out for an impromptu real final match with Angle.
The most likely candidate for that role would be John Cena, but it doesn't have to be anybody in particular, so long as it is surprising and gives the audience and Angle himself something to feel better about.
Corbin may or may not deserve all this criticism he's getting, but if WWE doesn't have a trick up its sleeve with this storyline, it will be the creative team and folks like Vince McMahon who get the heat, not the Lone Wolf.
Who Will Interrupt Elias During His Musical Performance?
The absolute safest bet going into WrestleMania is that Elias will be interrupted in some fashion during his musical performance. You can put your house and life savings on that bet and sleep comfortably, because it's guaranteed to happen.
But while that isn't a surprise in general, the other details that come along with are up for speculation.
Is this going to be how John Cena is incorporated into the show with him being the one to disrupt Elias mid-song?
Could Joan Jett be responsible for booting Elias off the stage so she can perform for Ronda Rousey?
There is an obvious spot waiting to happen with Honky Tonk Man blasting Elias in the head with a guitar, but fans could be anticipating that before being suddenly shocked with an appearance by The Undertaker instead.
WWE cannot outright state "wait for the surprise" as the selling point for this, but that is basically what is happening and it will be interesting to see how this moment goes down.
Rey Mysterio's and Dominic's Roles in the United States Championship Match
Rey Mysterio suffered an ankle injury on Monday Night Raw that has put his United States Championship match against Samoa Joe in jeopardy.
As it stands, he's still being advertised to compete at WrestleMania, but there's a very good chance that match is called off entirely, or another Superstar is slotted in to replace Mysterio.
If it goes off as planned, there certainly must be something in mind for Mysterio's son Dominic to do during the match, as WWE wouldn't have had him appear twice and specifically mention that he would be ringside just as a red herring.
Whether this means he would distract Joe to help his father win the title or be a victim of Joe's wrath similar to how The Miz's dad was targeted by Shane McMahon remains to be seen, but something will happen with Dominic.
That is, of course, if Mysterio is actually still competing. If he's unable to be cleared for action, the backup surprise will be what WWE does in response to this news.
Is that the role Kevin Owens could play at WrestleMania, since he has yet to be announced in any other capacity? If so, WWE could certainly go with the flow and have him win the United States title as compensation after feeling guilty the fans wouldn't get the previously advertised match.
Until an official announcement is made regarding this match, it's unclear which direction WWE will go and which shocking moment has more potential, but one way or another, a surprise is likely in store for the United States Championship match.
