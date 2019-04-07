Picking Top Surprises, Most Shocking Moments of WWE WrestleMania 2019 Card

1 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

It will be plenty surprising if Kofi Kingston is able to defeat Daniel Bryan to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania, but perhaps the biggest shock that can possibly take place during the night is actually not for The Dreadlocked Dynamo to be successful, but to have his brothers turn on him.

After all they've been through to get KofiMania up and running, it wouldn't make any sense whatsoever for Big E and Xavier Woods to turn their backs on Kingston, but WWE has a longstanding history of doing things that are completely illogical.

Sometimes, WWE will intentionally do something irrational just to swerve the audience and keep everybody on their toes, meaning this can't be ruled out.

Last year, it seemed like Shinsuke Nakamura was poised to win the WWE Championship, but he ended the night a loser who had turned heel by low-blowing his respected opponent. This year, The New Day could crumble.

This may come about during the match itself as a means to cost Kingston the title, or it can happen after, with Big E and Woods frustrated that they went through all this turmoil only for Kingston to come up short.

In effect, the storyline could be that they see him as having squandered his opportunity and they're done with trying to lift him up.

Anything short of Kingston celebrating alongside Big E and Woods as the new champion would be a horrible idea, though, as it would negate all the positive energy that has been building for this angle.

We should all clutch our good luck charms that WWE doesn't get the urge to do this and no heel turns or splits happen with The New Day.