Watch Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Highlights from Padres vs. Giants

The San Diego Padres began a new era Thursday with a 2-0 win over the San Francisco Giants.

Newly signed free agent Manny Machado and super-prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. each made his Padres debut on Opening Day, and both were greeted with a warm ovation by the home fans:

Machado struggled while finishing 0-for-3 with two strikeouts, but Tatis came through with a 2-for-3 performance in his MLB debut.

His first hit was driven right through the hole on his first at-bat:

In the fourth inning, he got on base with a bunt single:

Although he was later caught stealing at second base, he was at least able to showcase his speed on his way to first.

The 20-year-old also became the youngest to get at least two hits on Opening Day since Robin Yount in 1975, per MLB Stats.

Wil Myers was the hero for San Diego in this one with a home run and an RBI single, but the two newest additions will keep fans excited all year.