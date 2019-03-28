Watch Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Highlights from Padres vs. Giants

Watch Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Highlights from Padres vs. GiantsMarch 28, 2019
The San Diego Padres began a new era Thursday with a 2-0 win over the San Francisco Giants.
Newly signed free agent Manny Machado and super-prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. each made his Padres debut on Opening Day, and both were greeted with a warm ovation by the home fans:
FOX Sports San Diego @FOXSportsSD
San Diego ❤️ Manny! The new @Padres third baseman is welcomed by all of the Friar Faithful. #FriarFaithful | #OpeningDay https://t.co/3CKu0DWWMC
FOX Sports San Diego @FOXSportsSD
He's here! @tatis_jr strides to the plate for the first time in a @Padres uniform! #FriarFaithful https://t.co/7vme0wSOpl
Machado struggled while finishing 0-for-3 with two strikeouts, but Tatis came through with a 2-for-3 performance in his MLB debut.
His first hit was driven right through the hole on his first at-bat:
FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX
WELCOME TO THE SHOW! Fernando Tatís Jr. with a hit in his 1st MLB at bat! (@FOXSportsSD) https://t.co/P8Ju7yx7vw
In the fourth inning, he got on base with a bunt single:
MLB Pipeline @MLBPipeline
#Neverbunt ... unless, maybe, you're #Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. & have elite speed (30.1 ft/second, per @statcast) and the 3B is back. The only time in #MLB history a younger player has had multiple hits in his @MLB debut on #OpeningDay: 1937, #RedSox's 19-year-old Bobby Doerr https://t.co/YlvHLOCHNg
Although he was later caught stealing at second base, he was at least able to showcase his speed on his way to first.
The 20-year-old also became the youngest to get at least two hits on Opening Day since Robin Yount in 1975, per MLB Stats.
Wil Myers was the hero for San Diego in this one with a home run and an RBI single, but the two newest additions will keep fans excited all year.
