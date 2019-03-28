Carsen Edwards, No. 3 Purdue Escape in OT vs. Tennessee; Advance to Elite 8

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 29, 2019

Purdue's Carsen Edwards (3) goes to the basket against Tennessee's Lamonte Turner (1) during the first half of a men's NCAA Tournament college basketball South Regional semifinal game, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Carsen Edwards scored 29 points and Ryan Cline added 27 as No. 3 seed Purdue escaped with a 99-94 overtime win over No. 2 Tennessee in the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

An extra session seemed impossible early in the second half: Purdue led by as many 18 points and held a 65-51 edge with 10:53 remaining.

However, what looked like another boring blowout in an NCAA tournament that has featured some morphed into an instant classic in a matter of minutes.

In just 3:40 of game time, Tennessee stormed back with a 14-0 run to tie the Sweet 16 matchup at 65 after a Lamonte Turner three-pointer:

The two teams then exchanged blows for the remainder of regulation, which ended with the two sides tied at 82.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    March Madness 2019: How many times has Purdue basketball made the Elite Eight?

    Purdue Basketball logo
    Purdue Basketball

    March Madness 2019: How many times has Purdue basketball made the Elite Eight?

    Erik Hall
    via Journal & Courier

    Cline Drops 27 Points on 7/10 from Deep

    Video Play Button
    Purdue Basketball logo
    Purdue Basketball

    Cline Drops 27 Points on 7/10 from Deep

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Sweet 16 Thursday Tourney Tracker

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Sweet 16 Thursday Tourney Tracker

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Watch Live: No. 3 TTU vs. No. 2 U-M in Defensive Battle

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Watch Live: No. 3 TTU vs. No. 2 U-M in Defensive Battle

    Ncaa
    via Ncaa