Carsen Edwards, No. 3 Purdue Escape in OT vs. Tennessee; Advance to Elite 8

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Carsen Edwards scored 29 points and Ryan Cline added 27 as No. 3 seed Purdue escaped with a 99-94 overtime win over No. 2 Tennessee in the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

An extra session seemed impossible early in the second half: Purdue led by as many 18 points and held a 65-51 edge with 10:53 remaining.

However, what looked like another boring blowout in an NCAA tournament that has featured some morphed into an instant classic in a matter of minutes.

In just 3:40 of game time, Tennessee stormed back with a 14-0 run to tie the Sweet 16 matchup at 65 after a Lamonte Turner three-pointer:

The two teams then exchanged blows for the remainder of regulation, which ended with the two sides tied at 82.

