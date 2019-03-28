Robert Kraft: Solicitation Video Was 'Drastic, Invasive, Indiscriminate Spying'

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

In documents filed with regard to the two misdemeanor counts of solicitation he is facing, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft criticized the surveillance video taken of him at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida.

According to TMZ Sports, Kraft believes the videos were obtained immorally and added: "Florida resorted to the most drastic, invasive, indiscriminate spying conceivable by law enforcement—taking continuous video recordings of private massages in which customers would be stripping naked as a matter of course—in order to prosecute what are at most misdemeanor offenses."

Kraft has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and filed a motion to block the videos from being submitted as evidence.

Documents released by the Palm Beach State's Attorney say that video footage shows Kraft receiving oral and manual sex in exchange for money on two consecutive days at Orchids of Asia Day Spa in January. One of those days was the same day the Patriots beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

In response to the allegations, Kraft's spokesperson said they "categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity."

Last week, Kraft released his own statement in which he apologized:

In the documents he filed, Kraft called the hidden spa videos an "unlawful sneak-and-peek search warrant," as well as "governmental overreach."

Kraft continued, "Law enforcement had no satisfying justification for going to such extreme, invasive lengths just to investigate run-of-the-mill suspicion of solicitation."

Additionally, Kraft added that since evidence of semen was found in trashcans at the spa, the cameras were not needed to "build a solicitation case around low-level consensual sex acts."

The 77-year-old Kraft and other people arrested as part of the sting were given an offer that would have seen the charges dropped in exchange for an admission of guilt. Rather than accepting the deal, Kraft has asked for a jury trial.

Kraft, who has owned the Patriots since 1994, is a six-time Super Bowl champion and 10-time AFC champion who could face punishment from the NFL depending on the result of his case.