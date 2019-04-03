Gauging How Hot Every NFL Coach's Seat Is Heading into the Draft

1 of 5

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Jason Garrett, Dallas Cowboys

It's incredible that Garrett is tied with Pete Carroll as the fifth-longest-tenured head coach in the NFL, because he's merely 77-59 with two playoff wins in eight-and-a-half seasons in charge of the Cowboys. He's the butter-less toast of the NFL head coaching fraternity, and he'll never be mistaken for a football mastermind, but Jerry and Stephen Jones have exercised plenty of patience with him. It helps that he's put together four winning seasons in a five-year window, with both of those playoff victories coming during that span.

Still, you never know with Jerrah. He didn't extend Garrett's contract this offseason, which could make this a do-or-die year for the 53-year-old—especially if the Joneses get the impression Sean Payton might be willing to make a move across the Texas-Louisiana border.

Jay Gruden, Washington Redskins

There might be a little bit of extra rope for Gruden because of Alex Smith's injury, but Case Keenum isn't a bad replacement and it's not as though that team is devoid of talent. The organization has endured a lot of bad press of late, so it's easy to see owner Daniel Snyder—who's never held on to a head coach this long—cleaning house in the case of an ugly season.

The question might be if Gruden even survives another so-so campaign. He's never put together a double-digit-win season and he's got zero playoff victories in five years. Can he afford a sixth? Considering a recent report from 106.7 The Fan in D.C. that Gruden wasn't consulted on free-agent signings ahead of a lame-duck season, I wouldn't count on it.

Doug Marrone, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars are one of the most talented teams in the NFL. There's almost no way owner Shad Kahn, who spent hundreds of millions of dollars building said team, will allow Marrone to miss the playoffs for a second consecutive season.

The team's 5-11 2018 campaign has to be an anomaly. If it isn't and they don't make another deep playoff run following an offseason quarterback upgrade, the Jags will almost certainly be looking for a new head coach come January 2020.

Bill O'Brien, Houston Texans

O'Brien is a mere 42-38 with just one playoff win in five seasons in Houston, and he's running out of excuses. Unlike in 2014, 2015 and 2016, he's got an excellent quarterback to work with. And unlike in 2017, his team wasn't ravaged by injuries in 2018. But it still essentially no-showed in a home playoff loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

That probably can't happen again. It's time for the Texans to make a run in the wide-open AFC or find a new head coach to work with Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and that talented young defense.

Ron Rivera, Carolina Panthers

Rivera has never put together back-to-back winning seasons, but he hasn't finished below .500 in consecutive campaigns since his first two years on the job back in 2011 and 2012. How might Panthers owner David Tepper react if his newly purchased team misses the playoffs in his first two seasons as the man in charge?

It's entirely possible that if Rivera loses nine or more games again despite plenty of talent on both sides of the ball, the Panthers will decide to make big changes to a team that went 1-7 during the second half of the 2018 campaign. The NFL also stands for Not For Long, and as time passes, it's becoming harder for Rivera to live off a 15-1 2015 Super Bowl season that is surrounded by inconsistency and a lack of January success.

Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers

Could Tomlin be this year's Mike McCarthy? In December, McCarthy was fired by the Green Bay Packers in his 13th year on the job because he continued to come up short despite the presence of a future Hall of Fame quarterback. When he was canned, he hadn't been to a Super Bowl since 2010. Tomlin now enters his 13th year on the job and—despite the presence of a future Hall of Fame quarterback—he too hasn't been to a Super Bowl since 2010.

The Steelers appear to be regressing following the losses of Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is beyond his prime and the Cleveland Browns just might be the new favorite in the AFC North. Tomlin could miss the playoffs for the second year in a row. And if that happens, the increasingly criticized Tomlin could be out of a job.

Mike Zimmer, Minnesota Vikings

Expectations are high in Minnesota. They have to be when you're paying your quarterback $28 million per year guaranteed and you have a league-high seven defensive players making $10-plus million. That makes an 8-7-1 2018 campaign a magnificent fail for Zimmer and Co., and it's possible that wasn't an aberration.

Despite plenty of talent, the defensive-oriented 62-year-old has actually won more than eight games only twice in five seasons with the Vikings. This is a team in win-now mode, and it would be hard to blame general manager Rick Spielman and/or team owner Zygi Wilf if they decided to make significant changes following another dud in 2019, sparing Zimmer a lame-duck contract year in 2020.