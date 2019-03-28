Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man United Job Is 'Ultimate Dream'; Talks Summer Transfers

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man United Job Is 'Ultimate Dream'; Talks Summer TransfersMarch 28, 2019
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has described becoming the permanent manager of Manchester United as his "ultimate dream."
The Red Devils confirmed on Thursday morning that Solskjaer had been appointed on a three-year contract. The former United striker had been drafted in on an interim basis in December until the end of the season, having taken over from Jose Mourinho.
Solskjaer addressed the press on Thursday afternoon, and after being presented as the new full-time boss, he spoke about how proud he was to be in charge at Old Trafford:
"This has been my ultimate dream - this dream has always been in my mind. I'm so honoured & privileged"
Solskjaer: "I am just going to be myself as I've always been. I know the expectations. Of course I want to be successful, to lift trophies. I can't wait to get into the challenge of improving this great group of players... we know there's so much more to come from them" #MUFC
Since taking over at United, the transformation in the team has been remarkable.
Not only has Solskjaer managed to steer the Red Devils back into a battle for fourth position—they sit in fifth ahead of Saturday's clash with Watford, two points behind Arsenal—they are also in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.
The Norwegian reflected on how far the team has come since his December arrival and, despite the Champions League dream still being alive, he was keen to emphasise how important the Premier League is:
"When I got the job, we were 11 points behind fourth. Now we've given ourselves a great chance to be in the top four, even the top three. The Premier League is vital for us & we've spoken about how to move the club forwards. We will do some business this summer"
Looking ahead to the 2019-20 season, Solskjaer also said the club will be active in the transfer market in the upcoming window:
"We will do some business this summer"
He also made it clear he wants the club to secure targets before the start of pre-season:
"There have been so many players written about or player agents that have been in touch with our administration who want to come here. When we decide what we have to do, hopefully we'll get them by pre-season"
The Red Devils were at a low ebb when Solskjaer was drafted in. Under Mourinho, they had got off to their worst start to a season in the Premier League era and had been hammered 3-1 by Liverpool at Anfield.
In addition, key players were not performing to their best, and the style of football being served up to supporters was turgid. To his credit, Solskjaer has been able to have a positive impact on all of the aspects.
Having been a key part of Sir Alex Ferguson's great United sides, there is also a connection between the new manager and the supporters.
Solskjaer said his former boss was one of the first people he spoke to after being handed the job:
OGS confirms he has spoken to Sir Alex Ferguson since appointment: "Was one of my first phone calls after it was decided."
The 46-year-old also paid tribute to the fans, who have rallied behind him since his return to Old Trafford:
"The supporters have made it unbelievable"
He added that for as long as he is in the job, he will look to be a positive influence on the players:
"I'll always be myself, I'm not going to change. I'm an optimist. We'll do this together." OGS
In addition, Solskjaer said he is hopeful current assistant manager Mike Phelan will remain part of his coaching staff:
Mike Phelan is a key part of the set-up
Having lost their last two matches—to Arsenal in the Premier League and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup quarter-finals—the new manager will be desperate to steer the team back to winning ways on Saturday when they host Watford.
Old Trafford is set to be abuzz with renewed hope following Thursday's big announcement, and the supporters will be delighted to have a club icon at the helm for the foreseeable future.
After shining in his short tenure so far, the onus will now be on Solskjaer to make the most of this incredible and unexpected opportunity.
