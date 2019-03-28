Va Tech's Ty Outlaw to Play in Sweet 16 vs. Duke After Passing Drug Test

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 28, 2019

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - JANUARY 15: Ty Outlaw #42 of the Virginia Tech Hokies shoots in the first half during a game against the the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena on January 15, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)
Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

Virginia Tech head coach Buzz Williams announced Thursday that Hokies guard Ty Outlaw is eligible to play in the team's Sweet 16 game against the Duke Blue Devils on Friday after passing a drug test.

David Teel of the Daily Press provided the update from Williams about Outlaw, who was charged with marijuana possession March 21:

According to Mark Berman and Mike Gangloff of the Roanoke Times, the 23-year-old senior was in San Jose, California, with the Hokies on March 20 when a Blacksburg, Virginia, police officer smelled the odor of marijuana coming from his Blacksburg residence. Unable to make contact with anyone inside the apartment, the officer obtained a search warrant the following day, and police "seized one white pill, two yellow capsules, an electronic vape cartridge and green plant material," per Berman and Gangloff.

Outlaw was charged with a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession and is due in court April 11.

Montgomery County Commonwealth's Attorney Mary Pettitt told the Roanoke Times an individual can be charged with drug possession even if they are not in physical possession of the substance when it's found.

Outlaw has spent the past four years with the Hokies after starting his collegiate career with the UNC Greensboro Spartans. He's averaged 8.7 points and 5.4 rebounds across 34 appearances (19 starts) for Virginia Tech this season.

He'll be tasked with helping slow down Duke's RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish on the wing in Friday night's Sweet 16 clash in the East Region.

