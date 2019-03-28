Va Tech's Ty Outlaw to Play in Sweet 16 vs. Duke After Passing Drug Test

Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

Virginia Tech head coach Buzz Williams announced Thursday that Hokies guard Ty Outlaw is eligible to play in the team's Sweet 16 game against the Duke Blue Devils on Friday after passing a drug test.

David Teel of the Daily Press provided the update from Williams about Outlaw, who was charged with marijuana possession March 21:

According to Mark Berman and Mike Gangloff of the Roanoke Times, the 23-year-old senior was in San Jose, California, with the Hokies on March 20 when a Blacksburg, Virginia, police officer smelled the odor of marijuana coming from his Blacksburg residence. Unable to make contact with anyone inside the apartment, the officer obtained a search warrant the following day, and police "seized one white pill, two yellow capsules, an electronic vape cartridge and green plant material," per Berman and Gangloff.

Outlaw was charged with a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession and is due in court April 11.

Montgomery County Commonwealth's Attorney Mary Pettitt told the Roanoke Times an individual can be charged with drug possession even if they are not in physical possession of the substance when it's found.

MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Right Arrow Icon

Outlaw has spent the past four years with the Hokies after starting his collegiate career with the UNC Greensboro Spartans. He's averaged 8.7 points and 5.4 rebounds across 34 appearances (19 starts) for Virginia Tech this season.

He'll be tasked with helping slow down Duke's RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish on the wing in Friday night's Sweet 16 clash in the East Region.