29 Years Ago Today, Michael Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoMarch 28, 2019

29 years ago Thursday, Michael Jordan dropped a career-high 69 points in a victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was the fourth time the GOAT scored more than 60 points in a regular season or playoff game.

Watch the video above for more about this historic performance.

                     

