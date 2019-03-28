Gary Neville Says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'Needs Support' in Transfer Market

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has called for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be given backing in the transfer market after he was appointed as permanent manager.

United confirmed the Norwegian, who initially joined on an interim basis, had signed a three-year contract at Old Trafford, and Neville was quick to congratulate his former team-mate:

Neville further discussed Solskjaer's appointment on Sky Sports News:

Splashing out in the transfer window has not been an issue for the Red Devils in recent years.

In two-and-a-half years under Solskjaer's predecessor Jose Mourinho, the club spent nearly £400 million on transfers.

Last summer, they spent £73.5 million on Fred, Diogo Dalot and Lee Grant. However, they failed to deliver a new centre-back, which was among Mourinho's priorities for the transfer window.

United subsequently conceded 35 goals in United's 24 matches this season under Mourinho prior to his dismissal.

Per BBC Sport's Simon Stone, the Manchester United Supporters' Trust not only wants to see Solskjaer backed with funds, it wants him to be supported by a director of football, as does Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News:

Though United have spent their share of money in recent years, it has not always been used wisely, which is a contributing factor in why they're not vying for the Premier League title with Liverpool and Manchester City.

Alexis Sanchez has had little impact since he arrived in January last year, Henrikh Mkhitaryan left in that window after struggling to replicate his Borussia Dortmund form, and Eric Bailly has faded after a bright start following his 2016 arrival.

Further backing will be required to address some gaps in the squad—particularly in central defence and on the right wing—and a director of football should help them make the right recruitment decisions when it comes to their targets.

Solskjaer's positivity—in his attacking approach, man-management and dealings with the media—has helped him get off to an excellent start in the Old Trafford dugout, but if he's to turn things around long-term he'll need the club to support him.