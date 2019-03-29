Barcelona vs. Espanyol: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona return to domestic action on Saturday in the Catalan derby, as they welcome local rivals Espanyol to the Camp Nou.

Following on from their remarkable 4-1 win at Real Betis, the Blaugrana moved 10 points clear at the top of the table. It means, barring an incredible late collapse, they are on course for a second consecutive La Liga crown and their fourth national title in the last five years.

With the UEFA Champions League still up for grabs for Barcelona, they may shift their focus away from La Liga in the final weeks of the season. They should be at full throttle for the visit of Espanyol, though.

Here is a look at how the bookmakers are seeing this game, the viewing details for the fixture and a preview of how this contest is likely to play out on Saturday.

Odds

Barcelona win (1/5)

Draw (8/1)

Espanyol win (16/1)

Odds courtesy of OddsChecker

Date: Saturday, March 30

Time: 3:15 p.m. (GMT), 11:15 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: beIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: beIN Sports Connect (U.S.), Eleven Sports (UK)

Preview

Throughout the 2018-19 La Liga season, Atletico Madrid have looked the most likely team to challenge Barcelona for the title. Prior to the international break, Atletico’s chances were all but extinguished.

After Diego Simeone’s side were beaten 2-0 at Athletic Bilbao, Barcelona seized the chance to take their lead into double figures at the top of La Liga, romping to a 4-1 win over Betis in Andalusia.

It’s a win that will live long in the memory too. Not only did the victory effectively secure the title, Lionel Messi scored an incredible hat-trick (UK only):

The treble was a continuation of what has been another stellar season for Messi, as he continues to be at the crux of Barcelona’s attacking play.

While he operates in a more withdrawn role than previously in his Barcelona career, his productivity levels are still sky-high. Eleven Sports provided the numbers underpinning his 2018-19 campaign:

In addition to Messi, his forward partner Luis Suarez also continues to be a force of nature in the final third:

What will represent a concern to Barcelona ahead of this crucial spell of the season is the fitness of both players.

Suarez didn’t take part in Uruguay’s international games due to an injury he picked up against Betis. Meanwhile, Messi was sent home early from Argentina duty due an issue he accrued in the loss to Venezuela.

Ben Hayward of the Evening Standard reported both players had been in training ahead of the derby match. Samuel Marsden of ESPN FC provided further details and said he’d be surprised if Messi was rushed back into the side:

For Espanyol, there is little but pride to play for. After a blistering start to the season their form sagged significantly, prompting some fears of a relegation scrap. However, Rubi’s side have managed to stabilise themselves and sit comfortably in midtable.

If Barcelona are without both or one of Messi or Suarez—Ousmane Dembele will also definitely miss the game—this may be a challenging afternoon, as Espanyol will be defensive and dogged. However, if either of their star forwards gets on the field for a significant amount of time, they will get the better of their city rivals.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-0 Espanyol