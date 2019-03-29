Manchester United vs. Watford: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Those in attendance at Old Trafford on Saturday will be expecting a party atmosphere, as Manchester United host Watford in the Premier League.

The match comes a couple of days on from the club confirming Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been appointed as permanent manager on a three-year deal, having done a brilliant job as interim boss to this point.

Still, there will be a seriousness to United’s play, as they look to move into fourth spot ahead of Arsenal; the Gunners are two points clear, but don’t play until Monday night.

Meanwhile, Watford have proven themselves as dangerous opponents this term, and will be desperate to continue their pursuit of seventh place and possible UEFA Europa League qualification.

Here are the key details for the game, including the viewing details and latest odds.

Preview

The nature of the job done by Solskjaer since his appointment in December meant that his appointment on a full-time basis at United felt inevitable. However, when he initially took charge at Old Trafford, few anticipated he would last beyond the season.

Not only has Solskjaer established an upbeat mood at United among the players and supporters, results have followed. The team produced a remarkable comeback against Paris Saint-Germain to move into the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League and have hauled themselves back into the top-four battle in the Premier League.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, former United defender Gary Neville reacted to the appointment of his former team-mate:

These figures put into context just how successful Solskjaer has been since he took over from Jose Mourinho:

The new long-term boss will no doubt be serenaded by the home fans on Saturday and he’ll be hopeful the atmosphere pushes the team forward in what is a key game.

With Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Arsenal all playing later in the weekend, a win over Watford would apply extra pressure to the other teams in the hunt for Champions League football next season.

United come into this game after a couple of difficult results too, as they were beaten by Arsenal in the Premier League and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News thinks Thursday’s announcement was made with those losses in mind:

Watford have it in them to make matters awkward in Manchester. Manager Javi Gracia has fashioned an organised and physical team capable of posing a major threat on the counter-attack.

They too are set for a gripping end to the season. Not only do the Hornets remain in the chase for seventh—they currently trail Wolves by a point—they are into an FA Cup semi-final too. It means they can approach this game with freedom and positivity.

Jonathan Northcroft of the Sunday Times praised the job done by the coach at Vicarage Road:

United will look to attack and harness the vibrant backdrop their supporters will provide. It’s difficult to see Watford wilting in this environment, though.

Attackers like Gerard Deulofeu, Troy Deeney and Roberto Pereyra will relish the space afforded to them on the counter. However, defensively it’s tough to see them dulling the influence of players like Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford for sustained spells.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Watford