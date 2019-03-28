NBA Playoff Picture 2019: Updated Bracket, Standings and Seed Predictions

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The 2018-19 NBA regular season is approaching its end, and the playoffs are set to tip off on April 13.

The fact that 10 teams have locked up playoff spots doesn't mean there isn't some drama remaining in the regular season, though.

There are some tight races that need to play out, both for playoff spots and for seeding.

In the Western Conference, the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets are just a half-game apart and will be jockeying for the No. 1 seed over their final nine games. In the Eastern Conference, several teams are crammed into the bottom of the playoff picture.

How does the playoff race stand as a whole? You'll find that out here, along with some of the latest playoff-related buzz and final seeding predictions.

Eastern Conference Playoff Picture

1. Milwaukee Bucks: 56-19*

2. Toronto Raptors: 52-23*

3. Philadelphia 76ers: 47-27*

4. Indiana Pacers: 45-30*

5. Boston Celtics: 44-31*

6. Brooklyn Nets: 37-37

7. Detroit Pistons: 37-37

8. Orlando Magic: 37-38

9. Miami Heat: 36-38

10. Charlotte Hornets: 35-39

Western Conference Playoff Picture

1. Golden State Warriors: 51-23*

2. Denver Nuggets: 50-23*

3. Portland Trail Blazers: 47-27*

4. Houston Rockets: 47-28*

5. Utah Jazz: 45-30*

6. Los Angeles Clippers: 45-30*

7. Oklahoma City Thunder: 44-31

8. San Antonio Spurs: 43-32

9. Sacramento Kings: 37-37

* Clinched playoff berth

Postseason Matchups If The Season Ended Today

Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks

Detroit Pistons at Toronto Raptors

Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers

Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers

San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors

Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets

Los Angeles Clippers at Portland Trail Blazers

Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets

Durant Rounding into Playoff Form

The reason the Golden State Warriors are so difficult to deal with is because the team isn't dependent on one or two superstar players. Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and even Draymond Green are all capable of taking over games if they have to.

While Durant hasn't exactly been taking over games, he is rounding into efficient playoff form. He went 5-of-6 for 14 points against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday and 12-of-13 for 28 points against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

"He does whatever he wants each game," head coach Steve Kerr said, per Logan Murdock of NBCS Bay Area. "I felt like he could've gone 24-of-25 [tonight] if he wanted, but he was distributing the ball and trying to get everybody involved and he was brilliant."

The idea of Durant as an efficient shooter and distributor should be frightening to potential playoff opponents.

The 30-year-old has proved time and again he is capable of racking up points himself. However, if he's focused on getting Thompson and Curry open looks while only taking high-percentage shots, the Warriors will be even tougher to defend against than any of the players are individually.

Magic Making a Push

The last time the Orlando Magic played in the postseason, Stan Van Gundy was head coach and U.S. President Barack Obama was campaigning for his second term. The playoff drought could come to an end this year.

The Magic are in possession of the eighth seed in the East, and while there are several other teams still alive, Orlando has been playing the best brand of basketball among them.

Tuesday's 104-99 win over the Miami Heat marked the sixth victory in a row, and Orlando has won seven of its past 10.

That win was huge because it gave the Magic a half-game lead over the Heat for the No. 8 seed.

"We're just trying to make this push," Magic guard Terrence Ross said, via the team's official website. "We still have a long way to go, still got seven games left, so we really need to lock in."

If the Magic keep pushing like they have been, they may even move up in the playoff seeding.

Upcoming Celtics-Pacers Game a Big One

The Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers have both clinched playoff berths. They are also just a game apart in the standings and possibly on a first-round collision course with one another.

Oh, and they happen to play one another on Friday in a game that could have big playoff implications. A Pacers win gives Indiana a cushion in the race for the No. 4 seed and home-court advantage in the opening round. A Celtics win evens the records, though, and keeps the race close.

"We've got to take it as the playoffs have started for us," Celtics guard Marcus Smart said, per John Karalis of MassLive.com. "It's a playoff team, and it's a possible team we might play. So for us to come out and really build some momentum against them before the playoffs starts, who knows if we may match up with them. But if we do, we're ready and we built up that momentum against them early."

While neither team is riding a wave of momentum, the Pacers have lost seven of their past 10 games. A loss to Boston could leave them reeling heading into the postseason.

Final Seeding Predictions

Eastern Conference



1. Milwaukee Bucks

2. Toronto Raptors

3. Philadelphia 76ers

4. Boston Celtics

5. Indiana Pacers

6. Orlando Magic

7. Brooklyn Nets

8. Miami Heat

Western Conference



1. Golden State Warriors

2. Denver Nuggets

3. Portland Trail Blazers

4. Houston Rockets

5. Los Angeles Clippers

6. Utah Jazz

7. San Antonio Spurs

8. Oklahoma City Thunder