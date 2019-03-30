Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 32 EPL Predictions

Michael Regan/Getty Images

The Premier League returns this weekend, and with no more international breaks to puncture the domestic campaign, the run-in has begun in earnest.

Week 32 starts with defending champions Manchester City travelling to relegation-threatened Fulham. Pep Guardiola's side, who trail leaders Liverpool by two points with a game in hand, can go back to the summit if they take three points from Craven Cottage.

The weekend's other key fixture sees Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield. Should City triumph as expected on Saturday lunchtime, the Reds will be under pressure to respond against a high-class Spurs outfit.

Elsewhere, Burnley host Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the Clarets looking to pull away from the relegation zone, while Cardiff City host Chelsea in a match with major connotations at both ends of the table.

Week 32

Saturday, March 30

12:30 p.m. — Fulham vs. Manchester City*

3 p.m. — Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Southampton

3 p.m. — Burnley vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

3 p.m. — Crystal Palace vs. Huddersfield Town

3 p.m. — Leicester City vs. Bournemouth

3 p.m. — Manchester United vs. Watford

5:30 p.m. — West Ham United vs. Everton**

Sunday, March 31

2:05 p.m. — Cardiff City vs. Chelsea*

4:30 p.m. — Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur*

Monday, April 1

8 p.m. — Arsenal vs. Newcastle United*

In the United States, all matches are available via NBC Sports and the NBC Sports app.

*In the United Kingdom, matches are available via Sky Sports and Sky Go.

**In the United Kingdom, matches are available via BT Sport and the BT Sport website.

Fulham vs. Manchester City

City have an ideal chance to move back to the summit of the Premier League on Saturday, and they will be expected to push Fulham closer to relegation.

Guardiola's side have excelled in 2019 and remain in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple. Supporters will be desperate to see the team retain the English top-flight title, though, especially after such an absorbing battle with Liverpool throughout the course of the campaign.

As Goal relayed, not only are City in exceptional form at the moment, they have some crucial players returning to full fitness:

They may also be in possession of arguably the finest player in the Premier League. Raheem Sterling has been playing the best football of his career as of late, continuing a brilliant term with City during the recent international break with England:

Although Fulham have performed to a higher standard since Scott Parker took over as manager, there are still big issues to resolve defensively. Against Liverpool, their decent performance overall was undone by lapses in concentration and errors from individuals.

On Saturday, it's difficult to see how they will be able to contain the plethora of attacking talent Guardiola has available.

Prediction: Fulham 0-3 Manchester City

Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur

If City earn three points at Craven Cottage, Liverpool will have to respond against Tottenham on Sunday.

While the Reds have let a seven-point advantage slip away at the top of the table, it still looks difficult to get the better of them at this point in the season. At home, in particular, they have gone 36 Premier League games without losing.

Per The Sportsman, Mauricio Pochettino has not enjoyed the best record at Anfield since he took charge at Spurs, either:

Although Mohamed Salah is enduring a goalscoring drought for the Reds, Sadio Mane is enjoying his finest run of form at the club.

From the left flank, he's posed a threat with his intelligent movement, physicality and interplay. In addition, he's found a composure in front of goal at a crucial point in the campaign:

Tottenham have won just once in their last five games, meaning they are underdogs for the encounter. Still, with the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Heung-Min Son and Christian Eriksen to call on, they are capable of testing the best defence of the 2018-19 season so far.

Expect a nervy afternoon at Anfield but for Liverpool to eventually emerge victorious.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham