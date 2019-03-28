Moise Kean Questions Father's Claim That Juventus Owe Him Two Tractors

Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

Juventus and Italy starlet Moise Kean has questioned his father's version of events after he said the Serie A giants owe him a pair of tractors.

Per ESPN FC's Ben Gladwell, the 19-year-old is now represented by Mino Raiola but his father, Biorou Jean Kean, served as his agent when he joined Juve's academy.

His father said he is owed two tractors as part of the deal that saw him move to the Bianconeri, but the younger Kean wrote in an Instagram story:

"Tractors???! I don't know what you're talking about. If I am the man I am today it's only THANKS TO MY MOTHER and with this I've said everything! And don't ever forget who puts food on your table when your belly is full."

His father had told RAI Radio (h/t Gladwell):

"Moise's mum and myself are separated and she, in the past, had wanted Moise to move to England. I told [Juve] that I would keep him in Italy, but in return I wanted two tractors.

"The club told me there wouldn't be any problem, but they have still not given them to me and they don't even give me tickets anymore. But I want him to stay at Juve forever. Juventus are in my blood. I sent him to Juventus because I'm a Bianconeri fan."

Kean made his international debut in November and has just scored twice in two games in the recent international break as they beat Finland 2-0 and thrashed Liechtenstein 6-0.

Scouted Football shared his numbers from the first match:

Football writer Sjors van Veen is an admirer of the forward, while Bleacher Report's Gianni Verschueren urged Juventus to do their utmost to keep him at the club:

He second international goal on Tuesday in their UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier:

Kean has made 11 senior appearances for Juventus, scoring four goals.

Game time is at a premium in Turin, given he has the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of him in the pecking order.

However, with Juventus 15 points clear of Napoli in Serie A, he might get more run-outs in the coming weeks as manager Massimiliano Allegri looks to keep his top stars fresh for the UEFA Champions league.