Marco Garces Says Manchester United Have Tracked Hirving Lozano 'For Many Years'

Manchester United have had a keen interest in PSV Eindhoven winger Hirving Lozano for "many years," according to the sporting director of his former club, Pachuca.

Lozano left Pachuca for PSV in 2017, but Marco Garces said United were well aware of his talents before then.

He told Gonfialarete's Claudio Agave (h/t Goal's Tom Maston):

"I can't say anything exact on Hirving's future, as he will have to decide with his attorney and his family, who I know have always been influential in his decisions.

"Who will be his next team? What I can tell you regarding Manchester United is that I definitely know that they hold him in high regard, and not just recently.

"They have known the player for many years, and not just from his time at PSV. They know exactly the level he can reach."

United have been linked with the 23-year-old, and football writer Liam Canning would like to see him move to Old Trafford this summer:

It's easy to see why. The Mexican, who can play on either flank, is an exciting player who can provide a spark to his side's play in the final third thanks to his blistering pace and strong technique.

He has impressed since swapping Pachuca for PSV, showing that he has end product, too:

Thanks in part to his efforts, PSV are five points clear of Ajax in the Eredivisie this season.

In February, he salvaged a point for his side against Feyenoord with this impressive effort:

Though he was unable to help PSV get a single win in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, he did manage a goal apiece against Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan, as well as an assist against the latter.

United are lacking natural options on their right wing and have had to resort to deploying the likes of Marcus Rashford, Juan Mata or Jesse Lingard there.

He'll have to kick his game up another notch to thrive in the Premier League, but Lozano has the attributes to be a fine addition to the Red Devils.