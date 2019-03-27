Virginia Tech SG Ty Outlaw Charged with Marijuana Possession Ahead of Sweet 16

Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

Virginia Tech Hokies guard Ty Outlaw has been charged with possession of marijuana ahead of his team's Sweet 16 showdown with the top-seeded Duke Blue Devils on Friday, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com).

The 23-year-old was reportedly charged on March 21, which was the day before his team opened its NCAA tournament play in San Jose, California.



