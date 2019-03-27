Virginia Tech SG Ty Outlaw Charged with Marijuana Possession Ahead of Sweet 16

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 28, 2019

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - JANUARY 15: Ty Outlaw #42 of the Virginia Tech Hokies shoots in the first half during a game against the the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena on January 15, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)
Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

Virginia Tech Hokies guard Ty Outlaw has been charged with possession of marijuana ahead of his team's Sweet 16 showdown with the top-seeded Duke Blue Devils on Friday, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com).

The 23-year-old was reportedly charged on March 21, which was the day before his team opened its NCAA tournament play in San Jose, California.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

